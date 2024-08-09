Pindula|Search Pindula
United College of Education

Lecturer: Visual Impairment (Bulawayo)

Aug. 16, 2024
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced personnel to fill the above mentioned  post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Teaching Diploma (Pre-Requisite).
  • Bachelor's Degree in the relevant subject area.
  • Relevant Master's Degree (added advantage).
  • Minimum of 3 years' experience.

Other

How to Apply

Submit your application in an envelope clearly marked with the post being applied for, accompanied by:

  •  Detailed Curriculum Vitae.
  •  Certified copies of academic and professional qualifications.

to:

United College of Education Registry

The Principal, United College of Education, P.O Box 1156, Bulawayo

Deadline: 16 August 2024 (1300hrs)

United College of Education is located in the second largest city of Zimbabwe, Bulawayo, along the Old Victoria Falls Road, six kilometers from the city centre.

