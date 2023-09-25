Lecturers
Catholic University of Zimbabwe
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
We are are hiring lecturers to take the following modules:
- Psycho-social Support for Vulnerable Groups.
- Personality Development and Mental Health.
- Gender, Inclusivity, Social Work and Development.
- Basic Quantitative Techniques for Social Workers.
- Social Work and the Law:International Legal Instruments.
- Basic Project Management ,M&E for Social Workers.
Qualifications and Experience
- Minimum Qualification: Master’s in Social Work, a PhD qualification will be an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
Interested Candidates can send their applications and CVs to: careers@cuz.ac.zw
NB: specify the Modules you are applying for in the subject. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 27 September 2023
Catholic University of Zimbabwe
The Catholic University was opened in August 1999 under statutory instrument 49 of 1998.
The Catholic University of Zimbabwe provides holistic education in a christian environment in its teaching, research and service programs to all irrespective of religion, nationality or any other designation.
