Catholic University of Zimbabwe

Lecturers

Catholic University of Zimbabwe
Sep. 27, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

We are are hiring lecturers to take the following modules:

  • Psycho-social Support for Vulnerable Groups.
  • Personality Development and Mental Health.
  • Gender, Inclusivity, Social Work and Development.
  • Basic Quantitative Techniques for Social Workers.
  • Social Work and the Law:International Legal Instruments.
  • Basic Project Management ,M&E for Social Workers.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Minimum Qualification: Master’s in Social Work, a PhD qualification will be an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Interested Candidates can send their applications and CVs to: careers@cuz.ac.zw

NB: specify the Modules you are applying for in the subject. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 27 September 2023

Catholic University of Zimbabwe

Website
+263868 800 2370
info@cuz.ac.zw

The Catholic University was opened in August 1999 under statutory instrument 49 of 1998.

The Catholic University of Zimbabwe provides holistic education in a christian environment in its teaching, research and service programs to all irrespective of religion, nationality or any other designation.

