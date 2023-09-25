Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

We are are hiring lecturers to take the following modules:

Psycho-social Support for Vulnerable Groups.

Personality Development and Mental Health.

Gender, Inclusivity, Social Work and Development.

Basic Quantitative Techniques for Social Workers.

Social Work and the Law:International Legal Instruments.

Basic Project Management ,M&E for Social Workers.

Qualifications and Experience

Minimum Qualification: Master’s in Social Work, a PhD qualification will be an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Interested Candidates can send their applications and CVs to: careers@cuz.ac.zw