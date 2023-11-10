Lecturers x4
Mutare Teachers' College
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced personnel to fill the under-listed lecturing positions.
Department: Science and Mathematics
- Area of Specialisation: Biology
- 5 years of experience teaching secondary education
- BED Biology, or BSc Ed Hons Biological sciences BSc (Biological sciences) +Diploma in Education/ Certificate in Education/ PGDE MED Biology/Msc Biology
Department: Theory of Education
- Area of Specialisation: Philosophy and Curriculum studies
- Bachelor of Education Masters of Education in Philosophy of Education and curriculum studies
- 5 years of experience teaching secondary education
Department: Professional Development Studies
- Area of Specialisation: NASS
- B.A History Graduate Diploma in Education/ PGDE MA/MSc History/Development. Studios/International relations/Heritage studies.
- 5 years of experience teaching secondary education.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Job Related.
Qualifications and Experience
Written applications are expected from persons meeting the above specifications.
- In addition, they must have at least 5 O-Levels including Mathematics, Science and English, and a relevant first degree in the subject area of interest.A
- Master’s degree is an added advantage.
- Former civil servants should have a clearance from the Public Service Commission.
- All candidates should be able to assume duty as soon as possible.
Other
How to Apply
Written applications should be accompanied by a detailed CV, reference letters from previous or current employers, certified copies of birth, academic, professional and national registration certificates. These should be submitte to:
The Principal
Mutare Teachers’ College
P.O. Box 3293
Paulington
Mutare
Tel no: (020)60380/66672 Email: info@mutareteachers.ac.zw
Principal@mutareteachers.ac.zw
Deadline: 09 November 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
Mutare Teachers' College
Browse Jobs
.
Related Jobs
National University of Science and Technology (NUST)
Lectureship/ Senior Lectureship/ Associate Professorship: Department Of Psychiatry, Social And Behavioural Sciences x2
Deadline:
National University of Science and Technology (NUST)
Lectureship/ Senior Lectureship/ Associate Professorship: Department Of Surgery And Anaesthetics
Deadline:
National University of Science and Technology (NUST)
Lectureship/ Senior Lectureship/ Associate Professorship: Department Of Insurance And Actuarial Science
Deadline:
National University of Science and Technology (NUST)
Lectureship/ Senior Lectureship/ Associate Professorship: Geographical Information Systems (GIS)/ Urban And Disaster Risk Management
Deadline:
Midlands State University (MSU)
Lecturer/Senior Lecturer/Associate Professor/Professor: Fluid Dynamics Engineer (Zvishavane)
Deadline:
Midlands State University (MSU)
Lecturer/Senior Lecturer/Associate Professor/Professor: Fabrication and Welding Engineering (Zvishavane)
Deadline:
Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University (ZEGU)
Lecturer/Senior Lecturer/Associate Professor/Professor: For Bcom Honours Supply Chain Management – Department Of Economics, Marketing And Entrepreneurship
Deadline:
Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University (ZEGU)
Lecturer/Senior Lecturer/Associate Professor/Professor: For BA English And Communication – Department Of Development, Programming And Management
Deadline:
Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University (ZEGU)
Lecturer/Senior Lecturer/Associate Professor/Professor: Computer Science /Information Systems/Information Technology
Deadline: