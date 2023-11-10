Pindula|Search Pindula
Mutare Teachers' College

Lecturers x4

Mutare Teachers' College
Nov. 09, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced personnel to fill the under-listed lecturing positions.

Department: Science and Mathematics

  • Area of Specialisation: Biology
  • 5 years of experience teaching secondary education
  • BED Biology, or BSc Ed Hons Biological sciences BSc (Biological sciences) +Diploma in Education/ Certificate in Education/ PGDE MED Biology/Msc Biology

Department: Theory of Education

  • Area of Specialisation: Philosophy and Curriculum studies
  • Bachelor of Education Masters of Education in Philosophy of Education and curriculum studies
  • 5 years of experience teaching secondary education

Department: Professional Development Studies

  • Area of Specialisation: NASS
  • B.A History Graduate Diploma in Education/ PGDE MA/MSc History/Development. Studios/International relations/Heritage studies.
  • 5 years of experience teaching secondary education.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

Written applications are expected from persons meeting the above specifications.

  • In addition, they must have at least 5 O-Levels including Mathematics, Science and English, and a relevant first degree in the subject area of interest.A
  • Master’s degree is an added advantage.
  • Former civil servants should have a clearance from the Public Service Commission.
  • All candidates should be able to assume duty as soon as possible.

Other

How to Apply

Written applications should be accompanied by a detailed CV, reference letters from previous or current employers, certified copies of birth, academic, professional and national registration certificates. These should be submitte to:

The Principal

Mutare Teachers’ College

P.O. Box 3293

Paulington

Mutare

Tel no: (020)60380/66672 Email: info@mutareteachers.ac.zw

Principal@mutareteachers.ac.zw

Deadline: 09 November 2023

