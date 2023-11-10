Lecturers x4

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced personnel to fill the under-listed lecturing positions.

Department: Science and Mathematics

Area of Specialisation: Biology

5 years of experience teaching secondary education

BED Biology, or BSc Ed Hons Biological sciences BSc (Biological sciences) +Diploma in Education/ Certificate in Education/ PGDE MED Biology/Msc Biology

Department: Theory of Education

Area of Specialisation: Philosophy and Curriculum studies

Bachelor of Education Masters of Education in Philosophy of Education and curriculum studies

5 years of experience teaching secondary education

Department: Professional Development Studies

Area of Specialisation: NASS

B.A History Graduate Diploma in Education/ PGDE MA/MSc History/Development. Studios/International relations/Heritage studies.

5 years of experience teaching secondary education.

Duties and Responsibilities

Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

Written applications are expected from persons meeting the above specifications.

In addition, they must have at least 5 O-Levels including Mathematics, Science and English, and a relevant first degree in the subject area of interest.A

Master’s degree is an added advantage.

Former civil servants should have a clearance from the Public Service Commission.

All candidates should be able to assume duty as soon as possible.

Other

How to Apply

Written applications should be accompanied by a detailed CV, reference letters from previous or current employers, certified copies of birth, academic, professional and national registration certificates. These should be submitte to: