Lecturer/senior Lecturer/ Associate Professor/ Professor: Development Sciences

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned post that has arisen in the University.

Duties and Responsibilities

The successful candidate will be expected to provide academic leadership to the Department, initiate, guide and contribute to basic and applied research programmes in line with Education 5.0 as well as teach the following courses at Undergraduate and Postgraduate level: Rural and Urban Sociology; Gender and Development; Demography, Land and Agrarian studies. In addition, the candidate will be expected to coordinate and participate in the supervision of Undergraduate and Postgraduate research students.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants must have an earned PhD in Sociology or Development Studies or should be a registered PhD student in the relevant field.

The candidate must have attained a Master’s Degree in Sociology or Development Studies (or its equivalent) with a Merit or better.

A Bachelor’s Degree in Development Sciences (or any related field) is a must. University teaching experience is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit six (6) sets of applications which should include the application letter, certified copies of certificates, national identification, birth certificate and detailed Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact details, names, addresses and email addresses of three referees. Applications in envelopes clearly indicating post applied for should be addressed to:

The Deputy Registrar, Human Resources