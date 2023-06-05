Lecturer/Senior Lecturer/ Associate Professor/ Professor Peace And Governance

Job Description

FACULTY OF SOCIAL SCIENCES AND HUMANITIES

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Teach the following courses in the Department of Peace and Governance: Citizenship Education, Conflict Transformation and any other related courses offered by the Department.

Contribute to the achievement of the University mandate through teaching, research, community engagement, innovation and industrialization.

Collaborate with the faculty on research within and across departments.

Publish in peer-reviewed journals, seek and obtain external funding.

Supervise students’ projects and dissertations.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants must have at least a Masters degree in History/ Masters in Public Administration/ Masters in International Relations/ Masters in Peace and Governance/ Masters in Human Rights and a relevant first degree.

A PhD in the same field or evidence of working towards one would be an added advantage.

The applicant must have progressive experience in teaching at a tertiary institution.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw, consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees.

Applications should clearly indicate the “Post” which is being applied for in the subject line and addressed to:

The Assistant Registrar-Human Resources

Bindura University of Science Education

P Bag 1020

Bindura

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to. Female candidates are encouraged to apply and Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates. For more information phone (66210) 7531-2 7622, 7623, 0772 154 882-9

Deadline: 05 June 2023