Lecturer/Senior Lecturer/ Associate Professor/ Professor Peace And Governance

Job Description
FACULTY OF SOCIAL SCIENCES AND HUMANITIES
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Teach the following courses in the Department of Peace and Governance: Citizenship Education, Conflict Transformation and any other related courses offered by the Department.
- Contribute to the achievement of the University mandate through teaching, research, community engagement, innovation and industrialization.
- Collaborate with the faculty on research within and across departments.
- Publish in peer-reviewed journals, seek and obtain external funding.
- Supervise students’ projects and dissertations.
Qualifications and Experience
- Applicants must have at least a Masters degree in History/ Masters in Public Administration/ Masters in International Relations/ Masters in Peace and Governance/ Masters in Human Rights and a relevant first degree.
- A PhD in the same field or evidence of working towards one would be an added advantage.
- The applicant must have progressive experience in teaching at a tertiary institution.
Other
How to Apply
Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw, consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees.
Applications should clearly indicate the “Post” which is being applied for in the subject line and addressed to:
The Assistant Registrar-Human Resources
Bindura University of Science Education
P Bag 1020
Bindura
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to. Female candidates are encouraged to apply and Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates. For more information phone (66210) 7531-2 7622, 7623, 0772 154 882-9
Deadline: 05 June 2023