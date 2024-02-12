Pindula|Search Pindula
Account
Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)

Lecturer/Senior Lecturer/ Associate Professor/ Professor: Peace And Governance

Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)
Feb. 19, 2024
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Teach the following courses in the Department of Peace and Governance.
  • Citizenship Education and Conflict Transformation.
  • Research Methods and Statistics.
  • Public Policy and Management.
  • Peace and Peace building.
  • Human Rights.
  • Human Security and Development; and
  • Any other related courses offered by the Department of Peace and
  • Contribute to the mandate of the University through teaching, research, University/community service, innovation, and industrialisation.
  • Supervise students’ projects and dissertations.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Applicants must have at least a Masters degree in Peace and Governance, Public Administration/Public Policy and Governance, International Relations, Economic History/History, Masters in Human Rights, and a relevant first degree.
  • A PhD in the same field or evidence of working towards one would be an added advantage.
  • The applicant must have a minimum of two (2) years of University teaching experience.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees.

NB: Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to.

For more information phone (66210) 7531-2, 7622, 7623, 0772 154 882-9.

Deadline: 19 February 2024

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)

Bindura University of Science Education is a Zimbabwean university offering courses within the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, Science Education, Commerce and Social Sciences.

Address: 741 Chimurenga road, Bindura

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)
Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)

Pro-Vice- Chancellor: Research, Innovation And Industrialisation

Deadline:
Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)
Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)

Pro-Vice-Chancellor: Academic Affairs And Administration

Deadline:
Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)
Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)

Accommodation Officer

Deadline:
Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)
Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)

Counsellor

Deadline:
Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)
Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)

Student Residence And Campus Life Coordinator

Deadline:
Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)
Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)

Lecturer/Senior Lecturer/Associate Professor/Professor: Psychology Of Education

Deadline:
Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)
Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)

Lecturer/Senior Lecturer/Associate Professor/Professor: Computer Science /Information Systems/Information Technology Or Equivalent x2

Deadline:
Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)
Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)

Teaching Assistant: Development Studies

Deadline:
Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)
Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)

Teaching Assistant: Chemistry Department

Deadline:
Gweru Polytechnic
Gweru Polytechnic

Lecturer: Electrical Power Engineering (Gweru)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback