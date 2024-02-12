Lecturer/Senior Lecturer/ Associate Professor/ Professor: Peace And Governance

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

Teach the following courses in the Department of Peace and Governance.

Citizenship Education and Conflict Transformation.

Research Methods and Statistics.

Public Policy and Management.

Peace and Peace building.

Human Rights.

Human Security and Development; and

Any other related courses offered by the Department of Peace and

Contribute to the mandate of the University through teaching, research, University/community service, innovation, and industrialisation.

Supervise students’ projects and dissertations.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants must have at least a Masters degree in Peace and Governance, Public Administration/Public Policy and Governance, International Relations, Economic History/History, Masters in Human Rights, and a relevant first degree.

A PhD in the same field or evidence of working towards one would be an added advantage.

The applicant must have a minimum of two (2) years of University teaching experience.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees.

NB: Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to.