Lecturer/Senior Lecturer/ Associate Professor/ Professor: Peace And Governance
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Teach the following courses in the Department of Peace and Governance.
- Citizenship Education and Conflict Transformation.
- Research Methods and Statistics.
- Public Policy and Management.
- Peace and Peace building.
- Human Rights.
- Human Security and Development; and
- Any other related courses offered by the Department of Peace and
- Contribute to the mandate of the University through teaching, research, University/community service, innovation, and industrialisation.
- Supervise students’ projects and dissertations.
Qualifications and Experience
- Applicants must have at least a Masters degree in Peace and Governance, Public Administration/Public Policy and Governance, International Relations, Economic History/History, Masters in Human Rights, and a relevant first degree.
- A PhD in the same field or evidence of working towards one would be an added advantage.
- The applicant must have a minimum of two (2) years of University teaching experience.
Other
How to Apply
Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees.
NB: Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to.
For more information phone (66210) 7531-2, 7622, 7623, 0772 154 882-9.
Deadline: 19 February 2024Generate a Whatsapp Message
Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)
Bindura University of Science Education is a Zimbabwean university offering courses within the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, Science Education, Commerce and Social Sciences.
Address: 741 Chimurenga road, Bindura