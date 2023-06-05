Lecturer/Senior Lecturer/ Associate Professor/ Professor Social Work

Job Description

FACULTY OF SOCIAL SCIENCES AND HUMANITIES

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Teach some of the following courses in Social Work:

Rural Development, Individual and Social Pathology, Child Welfare and Policy and Gender Studies; The Department reserves the right to allocate courses for teaching.

Advise students, collaborate with faculty on research within and across Departments.

Contribute to the achievement of the University mandate through teaching, research, community engagement, innovation and industrialization.

Publish in peer-reviewed journals, seek and obtain external funding.

Supervise students’ projects and dissertations.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants should hold a Master of Science degree in Social Work passed with at least a merit; and

A foundation first degree in Social Work.

A PhD in Social Work would be an added advantage.

Applicants must have at least two (2) years Social work practice.

The Curriculum Vitae should contain a detailed list of publications.

Proven record to mobilise funds would be an added advantage.

The successful candidate should also be registered with the Council of Social Work.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw, consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees.

Applications should clearly indicate the “Post” which is being applied for in the subject line and addressed to:

The Assistant Registrar-Human Resources

Bindura University of Science Education

P Bag 1020

Bindura

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to. Female candidates are encouraged to apply and Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates. For more information phone (66210) 7531-2 7622, 7623, 0772 154 882-9

Deadline: 05 June 2023