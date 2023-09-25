Lecturer/senior Lecturer/associate Professor/ Professor: Department Of Agribusiness And Management
Job Description
FACULTY OF AGRIBUSINESS AND ENTREPRENEURSHIP
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned post that has arisen in the University.
Duties and Responsibilities
- The successful candidate will be expected to provide academic leadership to the Department, initiate, guide and contribute to basic and applied research programmes in line with Education 5.0.
- The candidate is expected to teach any of the following modules at undergraduate and postgraduate level: business ethics, organizational behaviour and sustainability, farm business management, and entrepreneurship management.
- In addition, the candidate will be expected to co-ordinate and participate in the supervision of undergraduate and postgraduate research students.
- University teaching experience is an added advantage.
Qualifications and Experience
- Applicants must have an earned PhD in the field of Agribusiness Management/ Business Management/ Entrepreneurship or should be a registered PhD student, and hold a Master’s Degree in Agribusiness Management/ Business Management/ Entrepreneurship or closely related discipline.
- A Bachelor’s Degree in Agribusiness Management/ Business Management/ Entrepreneurship is a must.
Other
How to Apply
Applicants must submit six (6) sets of applications which should include the application letter, certified copies of certificates, national identification and a detailed Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact details, names and addresses of three referees including their email addresses. Applications in envelopes clearly indicating post applied for should be addressed and sent via registered mail to:
The Deputy Registrar, Human Resources
Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology
P.O. Box 35
MARONDERA
hand deliver or send by courier to:
Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology
CSC Campus, Industrial Sites
15 Longlands Road
MARONDERA
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Please note that the University does not have Agents who receive applications on its behalf for advertised posts.
Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (MUAST)
