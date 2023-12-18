Lecturer/Senior Lecturer/Associate Professor/Full Professor Sports Science And Sports Management x2
Job Description
FACULTY OF SCIENCE AND ENGINEERING
- Sports Science Department
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
The successful candidate will be expected to:
- Teach at least four of the following courses at undergraduate levels:
- Sports Science: Psychology of Exercise, Sports Psychology and Motor Learning, Sports Performance Analysis, Biochemistry of Physical Activity, Biomechanics of Human Movement, Nutrition for Health and Exercise. Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation, Testing and Measurement in Sport, Long Term Athlete Development, Sports Coaching Pedagogy and Practice, Kinanthropometry, Environmental Sustainability in Sport, and Sports Engineering.
- Sports Management: Sport Finance, Sports Marketing, Corporate Governance for Sports Managers, Human Capital Management in Sport, Sports Law and Ethics, Sports Technopreneurship, Strategic Management in Sport, Communication and Media Relations in Sport, Facilities and Events Management, Safeguarding in Sport, Stakeholder Management in Sport, Sports for Sustainable Development.
- Sports Speciality Modules: Athletics, Cricket, Football, Karate, Rugby, Table Tennis, Tennis, Swimming.
- The department reserves the right to allocate courses for teaching.
- Contribute to the achievement of Education 5.0 in the University through teaching, research, community engagement, innovation and industrialization;
- Supervise students’ research projects in their fields of specialization, publish in peer-reviewed journals, seek and obtain external funding;
- Develop commercialisable products and services and Invigilate University examinations.
Qualifications and Experience
- Applicants should hold a Master of Science degree in Sports Science/ Sports Management passed with at least a merit and a foundation first degree in a sport-related learning area.
- A PhD degree in Sports Science/Sports Management or studying towards a sport-related doctoral qualification would be an added advantage.
- Applicants must have a minimum of two (2) years of university teaching or sports industry experience or proven exceptional Sports Science laboratory/innovation skills.
- Proven record of publications and ability to mobilize funds.
Other
How to Apply
Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees.
For more information phone (66210) 7531-2, 7622, 7623, 0772 154 882-9.
NB: Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to
Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)
Bindura University of Science Education is a Zimbabwean university offering courses within the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, Science Education, Commerce and Social Sciences.
Address: 741 Chimurenga road, Bindura