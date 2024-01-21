Lecturer/Senior Lecturer/Associate Professor/Full Professor: Sports Science And Sports Management x4
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned positions.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Contribute to the achievement of the University mandate through teaching, research, community engagement, innovation and industrialization.
Teach at least four of the following courses at postgraduate level:
- Sports Science: Physiology of Exercise, Sports Psychology and Motor Learning, Sports Performance Analysis, Biochemistry of Physical Activity, Biomechanics of Human Movement, Nutrition for Health and Exercise. Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation, Testing and Measurement in Sport, Long-Term Athlete Development, Sports Coaching Pedagogy and Practice, Kinanthropometry, Environmental Sustainability in Sport, and Sports Engineering.
- Sports Management: Sport Finance, Sports Marketing, Corporate Governance for Sports Managers, Human Capital Management in Sport, Sports Law and Ethics, Sports Technopreneurship, Strategic Management in Sport, Communication and Media Relations in Sport, Facilities and Events Management, Safeguarding in Sport, Stakeholder Management in Sport, Sports for Sustainable Development.
- The department reserves the right to allocate courses for teaching.
- Supervise Doctoral, Master of Philosophy and Master of Science research projects in their fields of specialization.
- Publish in peer-reviewed journals, seek and obtain external funding;
- Develop commercialisable products and services and invigilate University examinations.
NB: Female candidates are encouraged to apply.
Qualifications and Experience
- Applicants should hold a PhD degree in Sports Science/Sports Management, a Master of Science degree in Sports Science/ Sports Management and a foundation first degree in a sport-related learning area or their equivalent.
- Applicants must have a minimum of two (2) years of University teaching or sports industry experience.
- Proven record of publications.
- Ability to mobilize funds.
Other
How to Apply
Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous PDF format to: deputyreg.hr@buse.ac.zw consisting of the following:
application letter, certified copies of Educational certificates, National ID, Birth Certificate and CVs giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, present salary, date of availability, telephone number, email address, names and addresses of three referees including email addresses.
Applications should clearly indicate the “Post” which is being applied for in the subject line and addressed to:
The Deputy Registrar- Human Resources and Administration
Bindura University of Science Education
P Bag 1020
BINDURA
For more information phone (66210) 7531-2, 7622, 7623, 0772 154 882-9.
“Shaping and Creating the Future: Building Zimbabwe”
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to. Candidates who responded to our previous advert need not to re-apply.
Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)
Bindura University of Science Education is a Zimbabwean university offering courses within the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, Science Education, Commerce and Social Sciences.
Address: 741 Chimurenga road, Bindura