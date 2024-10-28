Lecturer/Senior Lecturer/Associate Professor/Professor: Accountancy x5

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified & experienced candidates to fill in the above motioned positions.

Duties and Responsibilities

Teach at least six courses at undergraduate and postgraduate level to both conventional and block students. These courses include, but not limited to Financial Accounting, Cost and Management Accounting, Auditing, Tax Law and Practice, Public Sector Accounting, and Corporate Reporting, Forensic Accounting and Auditing. The Department reserves the right to allocate courses for teaching.

Provide academic leadership to the Department, initiate, guide and contribute basic and applied research in the Department.

Supervise both undergraduate and postgraduate students in their fields of specialization.

Contribute to the achievement of the University mandate through teaching, research, community engagement, innovation and industrialization.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants should have at least a Masters’ Degree in Accounting/Forensic Audit and Accounting.

A PhD degree in the field of Accountancy or related field would be an added advantage.

Applicants must have a minimum of two (2) years traceable tertiary teaching experience.

Proven record of publications and ability to mobilize funds would be added advantages.

The curriculum vitae (CV) should contain a detailed list of publications; clearly specifying titles of publications, journal names, volumes, page numbers details, dates published, name(s) of publishers and name(s) of co-authors if any. Publications should be categorized into: books, monographs, refereed and non-refereed journals, chapters in books, etc.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees. Applications should clearly indicate the “Post” which is being applied for in the subject line and addressed to:

The Assistant Registrar- Human Resources