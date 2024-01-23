Lecturer/Senior Lecturer/Associate Professor/Professor: Analytical Chemistry

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill lin the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Teach General Chemistry, Industrial Chemistry at first-year level and Analytical Chemistry at all levels.

Design/revise/upgrade Chemistry courses, including defining course objectives and evaluating and validating the objectives.

Contribute to the achievement of the University mandate through teaching, research, community engagement, innovation and industrialization.

Establish an independently-funded research programme which is aligned with the strategy of both the Department and Faculty.

Supervise Post-Graduate students in their research.

Undertake certain administrative functions related to the Department of Chemistry and the Faculty of Science & engineering. These duties may include participation in Department and University Committees, representation of the Department in marketing and recruitment activities, etc.

NB: Female candidates are encouraged to apply.

Qualifications and Experience

A Masters degree in Analytical Chemistry.

A PhD in Analytical Chemistry would be an added advantage.

A current research record in the field, as evidenced by publications in accredited peer reviewed journals and conference contributions.

The curriculum vitae (CV) should include a detailed list of publications, dates published, name(s) of journal and name(s) of co-authors if any.

At least five (5) years’ teaching experience in a tertiary institution or professional experience in the relevant field.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous PDF format to: deputyreg.hr@buse.ac.zw consisting of the following: