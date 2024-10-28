Lecturer/Senior Lecturer/Associate Professor/Professor: Analytical Chemistry

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified & experienced candidates to fill in the above motioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

Teach at least four (4) of the following courses: General Chemistry, Analytical Chemistry, Industrial Chemistry, Environmental Chemistry and or Environmental Management at all levels. The Department reserves the right to allocate courses.

Design/revise/upgrade Chemistry courses, including defining course objectives and evaluating and validating the objectives.

Establish an independently-funded research programme which is aligned with the strategy of both the Department and Faculty.

Supervise Post-Graduate students in their research.

Contribute to the mandate of the University through teaching, research, University/community service, innovation and industrialisation.

Undertake certain administrative functions related to the Department of Chemistry and the Faculty of Science & Engineering. These duties may include participation in Department and University Committees, representation of the Department in marketing and recruitment activities, etc.

Qualifications and Experience

A PhD in Analytical Chemistry.

A Holder of Master’s degree in Analytical Chemistry with at least a Merit may also be considered.

A current research record in the field, as evidenced by publications in accredited peer reviewed journals and conference contributions.

Able to attract and supervise postgraduate students.

Able to raise funds to support own research.

At least two (2) years’ teaching experience in a tertiary institution or professional experience in the relevant field.

Proven record of publications and ability to mobilise funds would be an added advantage.

The curriculum vitae should include a detailed list of publications, dates published, name(s) of journal and name(s) of co-authors if any.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to recruitment@buse.ac.zw consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees. Applications should clearly indicate the “Post” which is being applied for in the subject line and addressed to:

The Assistant Registrar- Human Resources