Lecturer/Senior Lecturer/Associate Professor/Professor: Analytical Chemistry
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified & experienced candidates to fill in the above motioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Teach at least four (4) of the following courses: General Chemistry, Analytical Chemistry, Industrial Chemistry, Environmental Chemistry and or Environmental Management at all levels. The Department reserves the right to allocate courses.
- Design/revise/upgrade Chemistry courses, including defining course objectives and evaluating and validating the objectives.
- Establish an independently-funded research programme which is aligned with the strategy of both the Department and Faculty.
- Supervise Post-Graduate students in their research.
- Contribute to the mandate of the University through teaching, research, University/community service, innovation and industrialisation.
- Undertake certain administrative functions related to the Department of Chemistry and the Faculty of Science & Engineering. These duties may include participation in Department and University Committees, representation of the Department in marketing and recruitment activities, etc.
Qualifications and Experience
- A PhD in Analytical Chemistry.
- A Holder of Master’s degree in Analytical Chemistry with at least a Merit may also be considered.
- A current research record in the field, as evidenced by publications in accredited peer reviewed journals and conference contributions.
- Able to attract and supervise postgraduate students.
- Able to raise funds to support own research.
- At least two (2) years’ teaching experience in a tertiary institution or professional experience in the relevant field.
- Proven record of publications and ability to mobilise funds would be an added advantage.
- The curriculum vitae should include a detailed list of publications, dates published, name(s) of journal and name(s) of co-authors if any.
Other
How to Apply
Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to recruitment@buse.ac.zw consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees. Applications should clearly indicate the “Post” which is being applied for in the subject line and addressed to:
The Assistant Registrar- Human Resources
Bindura University of Science Education
P Bag 1020
BINDURA
NB: Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates. Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to.
Deadline: 28 October 2024.
