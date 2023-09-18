Lecturer/Senior Lecturer/Associate Professor/Professor: Chemical & Process Systems Engineering Department x5
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned posts.
Duties and Responsibilities
- The successful candidates should be able to teach and supervise Masters students.
- The successful candidates will also carry out other duties (academic and administrative) as and when assigned by the Vice Chancellor through the Chairperson/ Postgraduate Coordinator.
Qualifications and Experience
- Applicants should have an earned PhD in Chemical Engineering/Petrochemical Technology.
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Use Link: https://www.hit.ac.zw/job/chemical-process-systems-engineering-department-lecturer-senior-lecturer-associate-professor-professor-5-posts/
Deadline: 25 September 2023
Harare Institute of Technology (HIT)
Harare Institute of Technology (HIT) is a Zimbabwean university offering courses mainly in technology.
The Harare Institute of Technology (HIT) was established in 1988 as a National Vocational Training Centre (NVTC). Over time, it evolved into a Technical College offering courses in automotive, electrical, and mechanical engineering, producing artisans capable of operating and maintaining machinery in industry with little or no research or generation of new technology related knowledge. HIT conducts research, design, manufacture, develop, incubate, transfer, and commercialize technology for all sectors of the economy.