Lecturer/Senior Lecturer/Associate Professor/Professor: Clinical Psychology

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the above full-time post.

Faculty Of Social Sciences.

Department Of Applied Psychology.

Please note that the duties and responsibilities of a Lecturer/Senior Lecturer/Associate Professor and Professor are grouped into 5 main categories which are:

Teaching – the incumbent is expected to teach or deliver lectures in accordance to the Department and or Faculty guidelines and standards.

University Service and Community engagement – the incumbent should participate in all Department, Faculty/School and University activities such as attending meetings, training workshops, conferences and seminars, among others.

Research – the incumbent is expected to engage in active research in his/her area of specialization which benefits both the students and the University.

Innovations – leading to tangible products and services.

Industrialisation –through commercialisation of products.

Duties and Responsibilities

The ideal Candidate must be capable of teaching and supervising undergraduate and postgraduate students’ research work, and should be able to teach at least four (4) of the following modules:

Clinical Forensic Psychopathology.

Legal and Ethical Issues in Clinical Psychology.

Psychometrics.

Clinical Psychopharmacology.

Crisis and Trauma Intervention.

Advanced Research and Statistics.

Qualifications and Experience

BSc Honours degree in Psychology with at least a 2.1 pass.

MSc degree in Clinical Psychology.

PhD in a field of Psychology is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit certified copies of certificates, transcripts, national identification and Curriculum Vitae giving full personal particulars including full names, date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact details, names and addresses of three referees addressed to the Deputy Registrar – Human Resource

The application pack should be sent as a single merged pdf file to email address: academicrecruitment@staff.msu.ac.zw. The subject line should be labelled with the post being applied for.

NB: nly short- listed candidates will be communicated to. Midlands State University is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.

Deadline: 05 May 2023