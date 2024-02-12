Lecturer/Senior Lecturer/Associate Professor/Professor: Computer Science /Information Systems/Information Technology Or Equivalent x2

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

Teach at least six (6) of the following courses: Data structure and Algorithms, Object Oriented Programming Languages (C, C++, C#, Java, Python etc.), Web programming (ASP,JSP,PHP,node.js etc), Visual Programming, Computer Graphics, Artificial intelligence, Mobile App Development, Cloud Computing, Human-Computer Interaction, Computer Security, Managing Networks and Hardware, PC maintenance and Hardware, DevOps, Internet of Things, and Technopreneurship. The Department reserves the right to allocate courses for teaching.

Provide academic leadership to the Department and initiate, guide and contribute basic and applied research in the Department.

Supervise research individual and group projects for second and final-year students.

Contribute to the achievement of the University mandate through teaching, research, community engagement, innovation and industrialization.

Initiate innovative projects for the department.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants must be holders of a PhD or a Masters Degree in Computer Science/Information Systems or equivalent.

Applicants must also be holders of both Masters and a Bachelors (Honours) Degree in Computer Science/Information Systems/Information Technology or equivalent passed with at least a Merit at Master level and an Upper Second (2.1) Class for BSc.

Applicants must have a minimum of two (2) years of University teaching experience.

A proven record of publications and the ability to mobilize funds would be added advantages.

The curriculum vitae (CV) should contain a detailed list of publications; clearly specifying titles of publications, journal names, volumes, page number details, dates published, name(s) of publishers and name(s) of co-authors if any. Publications should be categorized into: books, monographs, refereed and non-refereed journals, chapters in books, etc.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees.

NB: Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to.