Lecturer/Senior Lecturer/Associate Professor/Professor: Computer Science /Information Systems/Information Technology Or Equivalent x2
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Teach at least six (6) of the following courses: Data structure and Algorithms, Object Oriented Programming Languages (C, C++, C#, Java, Python etc.), Web programming (ASP,JSP,PHP,node.js etc), Visual Programming, Computer Graphics, Artificial intelligence, Mobile App Development, Cloud Computing, Human-Computer Interaction, Computer Security, Managing Networks and Hardware, PC maintenance and Hardware, DevOps, Internet of Things, and Technopreneurship. The Department reserves the right to allocate courses for teaching.
- Provide academic leadership to the Department and initiate, guide and contribute basic and applied research in the Department.
- Supervise research individual and group projects for second and final-year students.
- Contribute to the achievement of the University mandate through teaching, research, community engagement, innovation and industrialization.
- Initiate innovative projects for the department.
Qualifications and Experience
- Applicants must be holders of a PhD or a Masters Degree in Computer Science/Information Systems or equivalent.
- Applicants must also be holders of both Masters and a Bachelors (Honours) Degree in Computer Science/Information Systems/Information Technology or equivalent passed with at least a Merit at Master level and an Upper Second (2.1) Class for BSc.
- Applicants must have a minimum of two (2) years of University teaching experience.
- A proven record of publications and the ability to mobilize funds would be added advantages.
- The curriculum vitae (CV) should contain a detailed list of publications; clearly specifying titles of publications, journal names, volumes, page number details, dates published, name(s) of publishers and name(s) of co-authors if any. Publications should be categorized into: books, monographs, refereed and non-refereed journals, chapters in books, etc.
Other
How to Apply
Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees.
NB: Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to.
For more information phone (66210) 7531-2, 7622, 7623, 0772 154 882-9.
Deadline: 19 February 2024
Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)
Bindura University of Science Education is a Zimbabwean university offering courses within the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, Science Education, Commerce and Social Sciences.
Address: 741 Chimurenga road, Bindura