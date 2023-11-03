Lecturer/Senior Lecturer/Associate Professor/Professor: Computer Science /Information Systems/Information Technology
Job Description
Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University (ZEGU) is inviting suitably qualified personnel to fill in the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
Applicants must be able to:
- Teach at least three (3) of the following courses: Data structure and Algorithms, Object Oriented Programming Languages (C#, Java, Python etc.), Web programming (ASP,JSP,PHP,node.js etc), Visual Programming, Computer Graphics, Artificial intelligence, Mobile App Development, Cloud Computing).
- Contribute to the fulfillment of the University's mission by engaging in teaching, research, community engagement, innovation, and industrialization.
- Provide academic leadership within the Department, taking the lead in initiating, guiding, and actively participating in both fundamental and applied research endeavors.
- Supervise individual and group research projects for second and final-year students, ensuring their successful completion.
- Take the initiative to propose and implement innovative projects that will benefit the Department and its stakeholders.
Qualifications and Experience
- Holder of a PhD or a Master’s Degree in Computer Science/Information Systems or an equivalent field.
- Holders of both Masters and a Bachelors (Honours) Degree in Computer Science/Information Systems/Information Technology or equivalent qualification. The Bachelor’s Degree should have a minimum Upper Second Class (2.1) classification.
- Possess a minimum of two (2) years of teaching experience at the university level.
- Demonstrate a proven record of publications, and the ability to secure research funding will be considered as an additional advantage.
- The curriculum vitae (CV) should include a comprehensive list of publications, including titles, journal names, volumes, page numbers, publication dates, names of publishers, and co-authors (if applicable). Publications should be categorized into books, monographs, refereed and non-refereed journals, and chapters in books, among others.
Other
How to Apply
Six (6) copies of the following: application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, National ID, Birth Certificate and CVs giving full personal including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, present salary, date of availability, telephone number, email address, names and addresses of three referees including emails and addresses. Evidence of membership of a professional association (where applicable) should also be attached.
Applications should clearly indicate the “Position” which is being applied for and submitted to:
The Registrar
Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University
Stand No. 1901 Barrassie Rd, Off Shamva Rd
Bindura, Zimbabwe
OR
Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University,
Harare Teaching and Learning Centre,
18836 Hampden Road, Belvedere,
Harare
OR
e-mailed to: hr@zegu.ac.zw in a single pdf file clearly indicating the position being applied for in the subject line.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Female candidates are encouraged to apply.
Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University (ZEGU)
ZEGU is a degree awarding institution accredited by the Zimbabwe Council of Higher Education (ZIMCHE) offering internationally recognised degrees in various faculties. As a Christian University, ZEGU creates a rare opportunity for the development of minds, hearts and hands in the fear of God.
Stand No. 1901 Barrassie Rd,
Off Shamva Road
Box 350
Bindura, Zimbabwe
Website: https://www.zegu.ac.zw/
Tel: Reception: +263 8 677 006 136