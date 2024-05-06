Lecturer/Senior Lecturer/Associate Professor/Professor: Corporate Communications, Photography, Media And Negotiation

Duties and Responsibilities

Teach at least three (3) of the following courses:

Corporate Communications, Communication Media and Negotiation Videography and Photography at undergraduate level. Students may be on conventional streams while others may be on block release programmes.

The successful candidate should be able to teach some of the Short Courses in Media and Shop-floor Communications. The Department reserves the right to allocate courses for teaching.

Provide academic leadership to the Department/Section, initiate and contribute to basic and applied research in the Department and especially so in respect of Seminars/Workshops that link the university with its communities.

Supervise undergraduate students in their fields of specialisation; and

Conduct collaborative research within and outside their Department and be involved in University service and community engagement.

NB: Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants must have at least a Master’s degree in Marketing and an Honours degree in Social Sciences (Communication).

Focus in dissertation should be in an area that is innovative and demonstrates mastery of frontier knowledge in the area of corporate of communications.

Applicants must have a minimum of five (5) years exposure to work environment (Industry) where communication skills were of strategic significance.

Must be familiar with the visual art form and technical photography, videography and Desk Top Publishing. Some exposure in collaborative work at institutional level would be an added advantage;

Proven record of at least five (5) publications, some ability or willingness to mobilise funding would be a distinct advantage.

The curriculum vitae (CV) should contain detailed list of publications; clearly specifying titles of publications, journal names, volumes, page number details, dates published, name(s) of publishers, name(s) of co-authors if any.

Publications should be categorised into books, monographs, refereed and non- refereed journals, chapters in books, etc.

Other

How to Apply

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees.

Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to. The closing date for the receipt of applications is Monday, 06 May 2024.

For more information phone: (66210) 7531-2, 7622, 7623, 0772 154 882-9.

“Shaping and Creating the Future: Building Zimbabwe”Generate a Whatsapp Message