Lecturer/Senior Lecturer/Associate Professor/Professor: Crop Entomology

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned positions.

Duties and Responsibilities

Teach courses related to Crop Entomology and supervise student research projects at undergraduate and post graduate levels.

Contribute to the achievement of the University mandate through teaching, research, community engagement, innovation and industrialization.

Publish in peer-reviewed journals, seek and obtain external funding.

Provide academic leadership to the Department in its endeavour to meet its Education 5.0 mandate. The department reserves the right to allocate courses to the successful candidate.

NB: Female candidates are encouraged to apply.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants should hold an MSc in Crop Protection or its equivalent.

A PhD in Crop Entomology or its equivalent would be an added advantage.

Applicants must have tertiary education teaching experience preferably in a University or Agricultural College set up or relevant industrial experience.

Proven record of publications and ability to mobilise funds would be added advantages.

The applicant’s Curriculum Vitae (CV) must contain a detailed list of publications; clearly specifying titles of publications, journal names, volumes, page numbers, dates published into; books, monographs, refereed and non-refereed journals, chapters in books etc.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous PDF format to: deputyreg.hr@buse.ac.zw consisting of the following: