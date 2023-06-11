Lecturer/Senior Lecturer/Associate Professor/Professor: Department of Applied Biosciences and Biotechnology

Job Description

FACULTY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the above mentioned post.

The duties and responsibilities of a Lecturer/Senior Lecturer/Associate Professor and Professor are grouped into 5 main categories which are:

Teaching – the incumbent is expected to teach or deliver lectures in accordance to the Department and or Faculty guidelines and standards.

University Service and Community engagement – the incumbent should participate in all Department, Faculty/ School and University activities such as attending meetings, training workshops, conferences and seminars, among others.

Research – the incumbent is expected to engage in active research in his/her area of specialization which benefits both the students and the University.

Innovations – in the area of applied biosciences, biotechnology, and bioinformatics

Industrialisation –through commercialisation of products.

Duties and Responsibilities

The candidate must be capable of supervising both undergraduate and postgraduate students’ research work, assess students on Work Related Learning and must be able to teach the following modules at undergraduate level:

Biocomputing and Sequence Analysis.

Biological Databases and Data Mining.

Mathematical Methods for Bioinformatics.

Molecular Modelling & Drug Design.

Qualifications and Experience

BSc in Biotechnology/ Biochemistry/ Biology or related area with at least a 2.1 degree class.

MSc/ MPhil in Bioinformatics or Biotechnology with Bioinformatics.

A PhD in a relevant area is an added advantage.

Teaching experience at the tertiary level is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit certified copies of certificates, transcripts, national identification and Curriculum Vitae giving full personal particulars including full names, date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact details, names and addresses of three referees addressed to the Deputy Registrar – Human Resource

The application pack should be sent as a single merged pdf file to email address: academicrecruitment@staff.msu.ac.zw. The subject line should be labelled with the post being applied for.

NB: This advert will remain active until all the advertised post(s) have been filled. Please note that only short-listed candidates will be communicated to. Midlands State University is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.

Deadline: 30 June 2023