Lecturer/Senior Lecturer/Associate Professor/Professor: Department Of Physiology x3

Teach physiology to undergraduate and postgraduate medical and allied health sciences students.

Nurture innovation among students and supervise student research projects in line with Education 5.0.

Conduct research in their field of expertise and produce goods and services in line with Education 5.0.

Actively participate in the implementation of the University’s innovation and industrialization drive.

Qualifications and Experience

First degree in Medicine/ Health Sciences/ Life Sciences.

Masters in Physiology.

PhD will be an added advantage.

Experience in teaching Physiology to Medical Students will be an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit certified copies of certificates, transcripts, national identification and Curriculum Vitae giving full personal particulars including full names, date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact details, names and addresses of three referees addressed to the Deputy Registrar – Human Resource

The application pack should be sent as a single merged pdf file to email address: academicrecruitment@staff.msu.ac.zw. The subject line should be labelled with the post being applied for.

NB: Only short-listed candidates will be communicated to.

Deadline: 04 August 2023