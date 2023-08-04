Lecturer/Senior Lecturer/Associate Professor/Professor: Department Of Physiology x3
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the above mentioned full-time posts.
Duties and Responsibilities
The duties and responsibilities of a Lecturer/Senior Lecturer/Associate Professor and Professor are grouped into 5 main categories which are:
- Teaching – the incumbent is expected to teach or deliver lectures in accordance to the Department and or Faculty guidelines and standards.
- University Service and Community engagement – the incumbent should participate in all Department, Faculty/School and University activities such as attending meetings, training workshops, conferences and seminars, among others.
- Research – the incumbent is expected to engage in active research in his/her area of specialization which benefits both the students and the University.
- Innovations – leading to tangible products and services
- Industrialisation –through commercialisation of products
- Teach physiology to undergraduate and postgraduate medical and allied health sciences students.
- Nurture innovation among students and supervise student research projects in line with Education 5.0.
- Conduct research in their field of expertise and produce goods and services in line with Education 5.0.
- Actively participate in the implementation of the University’s innovation and industrialization drive.
Qualifications and Experience
- First degree in Medicine/ Health Sciences/ Life Sciences.
- Masters in Physiology.
- PhD will be an added advantage.
- Experience in teaching Physiology to Medical Students will be an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
Applicants must submit certified copies of certificates, transcripts, national identification and Curriculum Vitae giving full personal particulars including full names, date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact details, names and addresses of three referees addressed to the Deputy Registrar – Human Resource
The application pack should be sent as a single merged pdf file to email address: academicrecruitment@staff.msu.ac.zw. The subject line should be labelled with the post being applied for.
NB: Only short-listed candidates will be communicated to.
Deadline: 04 August 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
Midlands State University (MSU)
Midlands State University is a government owned university in Zimbabwe. The university offers a wide variety of courses and many specialist programmes. The university is accredited through the National Council for Higher Education, under the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education of Zimbabwe.