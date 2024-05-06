Lecturer/Senior Lecturer/Associate Professor/Professor: Digital And Online Journalism, Media Texts And Audiences And Media Institutions
Job Description
FACULTY OF SOCIAL SCIENCES AND HUMANITIES
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
The Communication Science Department is the newest addition to the Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities. It houses the undergraduate Hons Bachelor of Communication Science degree. The Department runs Short Courses in Media and Communication, Media and Digital Marketing, Radio Short Story Writing, Graphics and Desktop Publishing as well as housing the British Council B2B Registration Centre Status for IELTS. Furthermore, the Department also runs a flagship of the University and Faculty: Abiyangu FM Radio Station. If you are successful in the interviews, you can be sure to be joining a growing and dynamic team that could make use of your energy, technical skills as well as innovative ideas.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Teach at least three (3) courses at Undergraduate level to both conventional and block release students.
- The successful candidate should be able to teach some of the following courses in the Department: Digital and Online Journalism; Media Identity and Inequalities; Media Texts and Audiences.
- Policy and Media Institutions; Short Courses in Media/Research and Statistics/Entrepreneurship in Media. The Department reserves the right to allocate courses for teaching.
- Provide academic leadership to the Department/Section, initiate, guide and contribute basic and applied research in the Department.
- Supervise both undergraduate and postgraduate students in their fields of specialisation;
- Conduct collaborative research and be involved in University service and demonstrate leadership in community engagement.
- NB: Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates.
Qualifications and Experience
- Applicants must have at least a Master of Science degree in Journalism/and or Information and Media Studies.
- A Bachelor of Arts in English and Communication or any Special Honours degree in Communication and Media.
- Applicants must have a minimum of seven (7) years teaching experience and part of the experience should be specifically University Teaching.
Other
How to Apply
Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees.
Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to. The closing date for the receipt of applications is Monday, 06 May 2024.
For more information phone: (66210) 7531-2, 7622, 7623, 0772 154 882-9.
