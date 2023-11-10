Lecturer/Senior Lecturer/Associate Professor/Professor: Fluid Dynamics Engineer (Zvishavane)

Teaching – the incumbent is expected to teach or deliver lectures in accordance to the Department and or Faculty guidelines and standards.

University Service and Community engagement – the incumbent should participate in all Department, Faculty/School and University activities such as attending meetings, training workshops, conferences and seminars, among others.

Research – the incumbent is expected to engage in active research in his/her area of specialization which benefits both the students and the University.

Innovations – leading to tangible products and services.

Industrialisation –through commercialisation of products.

Duties and Responsibilities

The candidate should be able to teach at least three (3) of the following modules:

Structure and Fracture Mechanics.

Computational Fluid Dynamics and Numerical Thermo Flow.

Turbo Machinery.

Advanced Heat and Mass transfer.

Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning.

Stress Analysis and Finite Element Methods.

The candidate must be capable of supervising both undergraduate and postgraduate students’ research work, assess students on Work Related Learning and should be able to teach modules in Mechanical Engineering.

Qualifications and Experience

First degree in Mechanical/Industrial and Manufacturing Engineering/Automotive Engineering MSc/MEng/MTech qualification in Mechanical/Industrial and Manufacturing Engineering,

A PhD is an added advantage.

Relevant industrial, teaching and research experience.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit certified copies of certificates, transcripts, national identification and Curriculum Vitae giving full personal particulars including full names, date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact details, names and addresses of three referees addressed to the Deputy Registrar – Human Resource

The application pack should be sent as a single merged pdf file to email address: academicrecruitment@staff.msu.ac.zw. The subject line should be labelled with the post being applied for.

This advert will remain active until all the advertised posts have been filled. Please note that only short-listed candidates will be communicated to.Generate a Whatsapp Message