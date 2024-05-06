Lecturer/Senior Lecturer/Associate Professor/Professor: Food Science And Nutrition/ Technology Or Food Security And Sustainable Agriculture x2

Applicants must be able to:

Teach at least six (6) courses at undergraduate and postgraduate level to both conventional and block students;

Teach the following courses; Economics, Agricultural Production Economics, Institutional Economics, Price Analysis, Food and Agricultural Policy, Agricultural Marketing, Agricultural Value Chain Management, Macro-Economics for Agriculture, Micro-Economics for Agriculture and Mathematics and for Agricultural Economics;

Provide academic leadership to the Department, initiate, guide and contribute to basic and applied research in the Department and

Supervise both undergraduate and postgraduate students in their fields of specialization and

Conduct collaborative research and be involved in University service, community engagement, and innovation and industrialization initiatives.

Post 2

Applicants must be able to:

Teach at least six (6) courses at undergraduate postgraduate level to both conventional and block students.

Teach the following courses; Food Safety and Vulnerability Assessment, Principles of Food Security and Nutrition, Food Bio-technology, Sensory Evaluation of Food and Food Engineering;

The Department reserves the right to allocate courses for teaching.

Provide academic leadership to the Department, initiate, guide and contribute to basic and applied research in the Department and

Supervise both undergraduate and postgraduate students in their fields of specialization and

Conduct collaborative research and be involved in University service, community engagement, and innovation and industrialization initiatives.

NB: Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates.

Qualifications and Experience

Post 1

Applicants should hold a Master’s Degree in Agricultural and Applied Economics or Agribusiness;

A BSc Degree in Agricultural Economics or Agribusiness;

A PhD in Agricultural Economics or related field is an added advantage;

A minimum of two (2) years tertiary teaching experience or relevant industrial experience;

Proven record of publications and ability to mobilise funds will be also added advantages;

The curriculum vitae (CV) should contain detailed list of publications; clearly specifying titles of publications, journal names, volumes, page number details, dates published, name(s) of publishers and name(s) of co-authors if any and

Publications should be categorized into: books, monographs, refereed and non-refereed journals, chapters in books, etc.

Post 2

Applicants should hold a Master’s Degree in Food Science and Nutrition/ Technology or Food Security and Sustainable Agriculture;

A BSc Degree in Food Science and Nutrition or related field;

A PhD in Food Science or Agricultural Economics is an added advantage;

A minimum of two (2) years of tertiary teaching or relevant industrial experience;

Proven record of publications and ability to mobilise funds will also be added advantages;

The curriculum vitae (CV) should contain detailed list of publications; clearly specifying titles of publications, journal names, volumes, page number details, dates published, name(s) of publishers and name(s) of co-authors if any and

Publications should be categorized into: books, monographs, refereed and non-refereed journals, chapters in books etc.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees.

Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to. The closing date for the receipt of applications is Monday, 06 May 2024.

For more information phone: (66210) 7531-2, 7622, 7623, 0772 154 882-9.

