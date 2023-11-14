Lecturer/Senior Lecturer/Associate Professor/Professor: Food Technology

Job Description

FACULTY OF APPLIED SCIENCES AND TECHNOLOGY

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned post that has arisen in the University.

Duties and Responsibilities

The successful candidate will be expected to provide academic leadership to the Department, initiate, guide and contribute to basic and applied research, innovation and industrialisation programmes in the Department as well as teach the following courses at Undergraduate and Postgraduate level: Fruits and Vegetables Processing Technology, Food Biochemistry, Cereals and Legume Processing Technology, Dairy Technology, and related areas.

The successful candidate will also be expected to develop, engage in and lead high quality research projects that are aligned with the University’s research focus areas to achieve success in attracting research funding and to produce high quality outputs. In addition, the candidate will be expected to co-ordinate and participate in the supervision of Undergraduate and Postgraduate research students. University teaching experience is an added advantage.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants must have at least an earned PhD in Food Technology or related discipline; or

should be a registered PhD student, a Master’s Degree in Food Technology or equivalent with a Merit pass or better and a Bachelor of Science (Honours) degree in Food Technology.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit six (6) sets of applications which should include the application letter, certified copies of certificates, national identification and a detailed Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact details, names and addresses of three referees including their email addresses. Applications in envelopes clearly indicating post applied for should be addressed to: