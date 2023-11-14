Lecturer/Senior Lecturer/Associate Professor/Professor: Food Technology
Job Description
FACULTY OF APPLIED SCIENCES AND TECHNOLOGY
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned post that has arisen in the University.
Duties and Responsibilities
- The successful candidate will be expected to provide academic leadership to the Department, initiate, guide and contribute to basic and applied research, innovation and industrialisation programmes in the Department as well as teach the following courses at Undergraduate and Postgraduate level: Fruits and Vegetables Processing Technology, Food Biochemistry, Cereals and Legume Processing Technology, Dairy Technology, and related areas.
- The successful candidate will also be expected to develop, engage in and lead high quality research projects that are aligned with the University’s research focus areas to achieve success in attracting research funding and to produce high quality outputs. In addition, the candidate will be expected to co-ordinate and participate in the supervision of Undergraduate and Postgraduate research students. University teaching experience is an added advantage.
Qualifications and Experience
- Applicants must have at least an earned PhD in Food Technology or related discipline; or
- should be a registered PhD student, a Master’s Degree in Food Technology or equivalent with a Merit pass or better and a Bachelor of Science (Honours) degree in Food Technology.
Other
How to Apply
Applicants must submit six (6) sets of applications which should include the application letter, certified copies of certificates, national identification and a detailed Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact details, names and addresses of three referees including their email addresses. Applications in envelopes clearly indicating post applied for should be addressed to:
The Deputy Registrar, Human Resources
Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology
P.O. Box 35
MARONDERA
hand deliver or send by courier to:
Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology
CSC Campus, Industrial Sites
15 Longlands Road
MARONDERA
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. The University does not charge applicants a fee at any stage of the recruitment process and does not have Agents who receive applications on its behalf.
Conditions Of Service: Information on salary and other benefits will be made available to shortlisted candidates.
Deadline: 23 November 2023
Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (MUAST)
The Act of Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology was promulgated in 2015. The University was declared an independent institution in August 2017 following its incubation by the University of Zimbabwe since 2012.
Web: https://muast.ac.zw/