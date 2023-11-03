Lecturer/Senior Lecturer/Associate Professor/Professor: For Bcom Honours Supply Chain Management – Department Of Economics, Marketing And Entrepreneurship

Job Description

Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University (ZEGU) is inviting suitably qualified personnel to fill in the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

The candidate must be able to teach courses in the following areas: E-Purchasing, Applied Strategic Purchasing and Material Planning & Production Control.

The candidate must also be able to supervise students’ research, actively participate in research and contribute to innovations in the University.

Qualifications and Experience

The applicant must hold a Bachelor Degree in Purchasing and Supply Chain Management and Masters in Purchasing and Supply Chain Management.

A PhD in this field is an added advantage.

The candidate must have at least 2 years lecturing experience at tertiary institution level with a clear record of successful research, publications and supervision of students at both undergraduate and postgraduate level.

Other

How to Apply

Six (6) copies of the following: application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, National ID, Birth Certificate and CVs giving full personal including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, present salary, date of availability, telephone number, email address, names and addresses of three referees including emails and addresses. Evidence of membership of a professional association (where applicable) should also be attached.

Applications should clearly indicate the “Position” which is being applied for and submitted to: