Lecturer/Senior Lecturer/Associate Professor/Professor: Graphic design/Videography (x2)

The duties and responsibilities of a Lecturer/Senior Lecturer/Associate Professor and Professor are grouped into 5 main categories which are:

Teaching – the incumbent is expected to teach or deliver lectures in accordance to the Department and or Faculty guidelines and standards.

University Service – the incumbent should participate in all Department, Faculty and University activities such as attending meetings, training workshops, conferences and seminars, among others.

Research – the incumbent is expected to engage in active research in his/her area of specialization which benefits both the students and the University.

Innovations – leading to tangible products and services.

Industrialization –through commercialization of products.

Duties and Responsibilities

The candidate must be capable of supervising student’s research work and should be able to teach at least three (3) of the following modules at undergraduate level:

Typography.

Image creation.

Photography, Cinematography and Videography.

Packaging and Display Design.

Fundamentals of Game Design.

Motion Graphics.

Web Design and Development.

Animation.

NB: Midlands State University is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.

Qualifications and Experience

Honours Degree in Creative Arts and Design, Graphic Design, Multimedia or equilvalent with at least 2.1 pass.

Master’s Degree in Creative Arts and Design, Graphic Design, Visual Communication, Multimedia or equilvalent.

PhD, or proof of registration, is an added advantage.

Publications in peer-reviewed journals is an added advantage.

A portifolio in Animation and/or 3D Modeling.

At least two years experience in the relevant field is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit certified copies of certificates, transcripts, national identification and Curriculum Vitae giving full personal particulars including full names, date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact details, names and addresses of three referees addressed to the Deputy Registrar – Human Resource

The application pack should be sent as a single merged pdf file to email address: academicrecruitment@staff.msu.ac.zw

The subject line should be labelled with the post being applied for.

NB: Only short- listed candidates will be communicated to.

Deadline: 22 March 2024