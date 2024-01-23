Lecturer/Senior Lecturer/Associate Professor/Professor: Horticulture
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned postion.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Teach courses related to Horticulture and supervise student research projects at undergraduate and post graduate levels.
- Contribute to the achievement of the University mandate through teaching, research, community engagement, innovation and industrialization.
- Publish in peer-reviewed journals, seek and obtain external funding.
- Provide academic leadership to the Department in its endeavour to meet its Education 5.0 mandate. The department reserves the right to allocate courses to the successful candidate
NB: Female candidates are encouraged to apply.
Qualifications and Experience
- Applicants should hold an MSc in Horticulture/Agronomy or its equivalent.
- A PhD in Horticulture or its equivalent would be an added advantage.
- Applicants must have tertiary education teaching experience preferably in a University set up or relevant industrial experience.
- Proven record of publications and ability to mobilise funds would be added advantages.
- The applicant’s Curriculum Vitae (CV) must contain a detailed list of publications; clearly specifying titles of publications, journal names, volumes, page numbers, dates published into; books, monographs, refereed and non-refereed journals, chapters in books etc.
Other
How to Apply
Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous PDF format to: deputyreg.hr@buse.ac.zw consisting of the following:
application letter, certified copies of Educational certificates, National ID, Birth Certificate and CVs giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, present salary, date of availability, telephone number, email address, names and addresses of three referees including email addresses.
Applications should clearly indicate the “Post” which is being applied for in the subject line and addressed to:
The Deputy Registrar- Human Resources and Administration
Bindura University of Science Education
P Bag 1020
BINDURA
For more information phone (66210) 7531-2, 7622, 7623, 0772 154 882-9.
“Shaping and Creating the Future: Building Zimbabwe”
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to. Candidates who responded to our previous advert need not to re-apply.
Deadline: 29 January 2024Generate a Whatsapp Message
Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)
Bindura University of Science Education is a Zimbabwean university offering courses within the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, Science Education, Commerce and Social Sciences.
Address: 741 Chimurenga road, Bindura