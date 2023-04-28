Pindula
Midlands State University (MSU)

Lecturer/Senior Lecturer/Associate Professor/Professor: Industrial/ Organisational Psychology x2

May. 05, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the above full-time post. 

  • Faculty Of Social Sciences.
  • Department Of Applied Psychology.

Please note that the duties and responsibilities of a Lecturer/Senior Lecturer/Associate Professor and Professor are grouped into 5 main categories which are:

  • Teaching – the incumbent is expected to teach or deliver lectures in accordance to the Department and or Faculty guidelines and standards.
  • University Service and Community engagement – the incumbent should participate in all Department, Faculty/School and University activities such as attending meetings, training workshops, conferences and seminars, among others.
  • Research – the incumbent is expected to engage in active research in his/her area of specialization which benefits both the students and the University.
  • Innovations – leading to tangible products and services.
  • Industrialisation –through commercialisation of products.

Duties and Responsibilities

The ideal Candidate must be capable of teaching and supervising undergraduate and postgraduate students’ research work, and should be able to teach at least four (4) of the following modules:

  • Workgroup Dynamics and Diversity.
  • Industrial Psychology and Assessment.
  • Forensic Industrial Psychology.
  • Organisational Development and Change Management.
  • Advanced Ergonomics.
  • Consultations Psychology.
  • Organisational Climate and Culture Management.

Qualifications and Experience

  • BSc Honours degree in Psychology with at least a 2.1 pass.
  • MSc degree in Industrial/Organisational Psychology.
  • PhD in a field of Psychology is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit certified copies of certificates, transcripts, national identification and Curriculum Vitae giving full personal particulars including full names, date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact details, names and addresses of three referees addressed to the Deputy Registrar – Human Resource

The application pack should be sent as a single merged pdf file to email address: academicrecruitment@staff.msu.ac.zw. The subject line should be labelled with the post being applied for.

NB: nly short- listed candidates will be communicated to. Midlands State University is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.

Deadline: 05 May 2023

Midlands State University (MSU)

Midlands State University is a government owned university in Zimbabwe. The university offers a wide variety of courses and many specialist programmes. The university is accredited through the National Council for Higher Education, under the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education of Zimbabwe.

