Lecturer/Senior Lecturer/Associate Professor/Professor: International Relations, Politics Culture And Media, Humanitarianism Safety And Journalism

Job Description

FACULTY OF SOCIAL SCIENCES AND HUMANITIES

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

The Communication Science Department is the newest addition to the Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities. It houses the undergraduate Hons Bachelor of Communication Science degree. The Department runs Short Courses in Media and Communication, Media and Digital Marketing, Radio Short Story Writing, Graphics and Desktop Publishing as well as housing the British Council B2B Registration Centre Status for IELTS. Furthermore, the Department also runs a flagship of the University and Faculty: Abiyangu FM Radio Station. If you are successful in the interviews, you can be sure to be joining a growing and dynamic team that could make use of your energy, technical skills as well as innovative ideas.