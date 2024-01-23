Lecturer/Senior Lecturer/Associate Professor/Professor: Marketing

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above men tioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

Teach at least six (6) courses at Undergraduate and Post-Graduate level to both conventional and block students. These courses shall include, but not limited to Web designing, Social Media Marketing, Database Management, E-Marketing, Information System, Web Analytics and E-Commerce.

The incumbent should also have knowledge of: Web Designing using HTML, CSS and Java Script; Hands on experience of developing and using E- Commerce sites; Database ie Mysql and SQL; Search Engine optimization; Corel draw and Adobe Photoshop.

Contribute to the achievement of the University mandate through teaching, research, community engagement, innovation and industrialization.

Provide academic leadership to the Department, initiate, guide and contribute to basic and applied research in the Department. Thus, the successful candidate should also have at least four (4) publications in high impact journals such as Scopus indexed journals.

Supervise Research Projects for both Undergraduate and Post-Graduate students in their fields of specialization.

Conduct collaborative research and be involved in University and community engagement.

NB: Female candidates are encouraged to apply.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants should hold an Undergraduate and a Master’s Degree in Marketing/information Systems Technology/Computer Science passed with at least an upper second ( 2.1) and a merit degree classes respectively.

A PHD in the area of specialization would be an added advantage.

Applicants must have a minimum of two (2) years University teaching experience.

The successful candidate should also have a proven record of having initiated or participated in innovation and industrialization projects.

The Curriculum Vitae (CV) should contain a detailed list of publications; clearly specifying titles of publications, journal names, volumes, page number details, dates published, name(s) of publishers and name (s) of co-authors if any.

Publications should be categorized into: books, monographs, refereed and non refereed journals, chapters in books, etc.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous PDF format to: deputyreg.hr@buse.ac.zw consisting of the following:

application letter, certified copies of Educational certificates, National ID, Birth Certificate and CVs giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, present salary, date of availability, telephone number, email address, names and addresses of three referees including email addresses.