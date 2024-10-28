Lecturer/Senior Lecturer/Associate Professor/Professor: Marketing

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified & experienced candidates to fill in the above motioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

Teach at least six of the following courses at Undergraduate and Postgraduate levels to both conventional and block students – Marketing Analytics, Consumer Behaviour, Brand Management, Business Research Methods, Business-to-Business Marketing, Sales Management, Retail Management, Consultancy, and Principles of Marketing. The Department reserves the right to allocate courses for teaching.

Provide academic leadership to the Department.

Supervise both Undergraduate and Postgraduate students in their fields of specialization.

Contribute to the mandate of the University through teaching, research, University/community service, innovation and industrialisation.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants should have a minimum of an MSc/MCom Degree in Marketing or equivalent, passed with at least an Upper Second (2.1) degree class at Undergrad and a Merit at Masters level.

A PhD would be an added advantage.

Applicants must have tertiary education teaching experience.

A proven record of publications and the ability to mobilise funds would be added advantages.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees. Applications should clearly indicate the “Post” which is being applied for in the subject line and addressed to:

The Assistant Registrar- Human Resources