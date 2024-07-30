Lecturer/Senior Lecturer/Associate Professor/Professor: Mathematics Education

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Teach Mathematics Education courses at Undergraduate and PostGraduate levels.

Contribute to the mandate of the University through teaching, research, University/ community service, innovation and industrialisation.

Supervise projects and dissertations at all levels, carry out research individually and in clusters.

Assess and supervise students on Teaching Practice and carry out extension work.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants must preferably be holders of a PhD in Mathematics Education or equivalent from a recognised institution.

A Masters degree and a proven track record of research publication in refereed journals would be an added advantage.

Applicants studying towards a PhD in Biology Education would also be considered for the post.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees.

NB: Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates. Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to.