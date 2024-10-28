Lecturer/Senior Lecturer/Associate Professor/Professor: Mathematics x2

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified & experienced candidates to fill in the above motioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

Teach Applied Mathematics, Statistics and Financial Mathematics courses at Undergraduate and Postgraduate levels.

Design/revise/upgrade courses, including defining course objectives and evaluating and validating the objectives.

Contribute to the achievement of the University mandate through teaching, research, community engagement, innovation and industrialization.

Establish an independently-funded research programme which is aligned with the strategy of both the Department and Faculty.

Supervise Undergraduate and Postgraduate students in their research.

Undertake certain administrative functions related to the Department of Statistics and Mathematics and the Faculty of Science and Engineering. These duties may include participation in Department and University Committees, representation of the Department in marketing and recruitment activities, etc.

Qualifications and Experience

A Masters degree in Statistics and Financial Mathematics, Financial Engineering or Applied Mathematics.

A PhD would be an added advantage.

A current research record in the field, as evidenced by publications in accredited peer reviewed journals and conference contributions.

The curriculum vitae (CV) should include a detailed list of publications, dates published, name(s) of journal and name(s) of co-authors if any.

At least five (3) years’ teaching experience in a tertiary institution or professional experience in the relevant field.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees. Applications should clearly indicate the “Post” which is being applied for in the subject line and addressed to:

The Assistant Registrar- Human Resources