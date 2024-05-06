Lecturer/Senior Lecturer/Associate Professor/Professor: Media Sociology, Criminology Social Policy And Media
Job Description
FACULTY OF SOCIAL SCIENCES AND HUMANITIES
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
The Communication Science Department is the newest addition to the Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities. It houses the undergraduate Hons Bachelor of Communication Science degree. The Department runs Short Courses in Media and Communication, Media and Digital Marketing, Radio Short Story Writing, Graphics and Desktop Publishing as well as housing the British Council B2B Registration Centre Status for IELTS. Furthermore, the Department also runs a flagship of the University and Faculty: Abiyangu FM Radio Station. If you are successful in the interviews, you can be sure to be joining a growing and dynamic team that could make use of your energy, technical skills as well as innovative ideas.
Duties and Responsibilities
Teach at least three (3) courses at undergraduate level from the following:
- Media Sociology, Critical Media Perspectives, Criminology Social Policy & Media, Research Methods in Media and Communication. Students may be on conventional or block release programmes. The successful candidate should be able to participate in the teaching of some of the Short Courses in Media and Communications.
- The Department reserves the right to allocate courses for teaching.
- Provide academic leadership to the Department/Section, initiate and contribute to basic and applied research in the Department.
- Supervise both undergraduate and post graduate students in their fields of specialisation.
- Conduct collaborative research within and outside their Department and be involved in University service and community engagement especially so under Heritage-based Education 5.0.
NB: Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates.
Qualifications and Experience
- Applicants must have a PhD/DPhil in Media or related field or any of the Social Sciences (Psychology, Sociology and Politics).
- Must be a holder of a Master of Arts in Communication where the dissertation focused on any of Rhetorical Theory, Performance Studies or Technology Mediated Communications (TMCs).
- A Bachelor of Arts in in any one of the sixteen (16) Languages (Zimbabwe constitution); and
- Literature Studies and University Teaching Certificate or Diploma in Teaching.
- Applicants must have a minimum of three (3) years University or College teaching experience;
- Proven record of at least five (5) publications and some ability to mobilise funding would be a distinct advantage.
- The curriculum vitae (CV) should contain detailed list of publications; clearly specifying titles of publications, journal names, volumes, page number details, dates published, name(s) of publishers, name(s) of co-authors if any.
- Publications should be categorised into books, monographs, refereed and non- refereed journals, chapters in books, etc.
Other
How to Apply
Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees.
Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to. The closing date for the receipt of applications is Monday, 06 May 2024.
For more information phone: (66210) 7531-2, 7622, 7623, 0772 154 882-9.
“Shaping and Creating the Future: Building Zimbabwe”Generate a Whatsapp Message
Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)
Bindura University of Science Education is a Zimbabwean university offering courses within the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, Science Education, Commerce and Social Sciences.
Address: 741 Chimurenga road, Bindura