Lecturer/Senior Lecturer/Associate Professor/Professor (Mental Health And Psychiatric Nursing)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

Teach at least six (6) of the following courses at undergraduate level to conventional and block students: Mental Health and Psychiatric Nursing, Applied Neuroanatomy and Physiology, Research Methods, Health Assessment, Health Planning, Pharmacology, Sociology for Health and Psychology for Health. The Department reserves the right to allocate courses for teaching.

Provide academic leadership, initiate, guide and contribute to the enhancement of research and entrepreneurial activities in the Department.

Supervise both undergraduate and postgraduate students in their fields of specialisation.

Contribute to the achievement of Education 5.0 by the Department through University teaching, research, community engagement, innovation and industrialization.

NB: Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants must have a minimum of a Master’s Degree in Nursing (Mental Health and Psychiatric Nursing/ Related discipline.

Must have a minimum of two (2) years teaching experience at a tertiary institution.

Must be registered under the relevant regulating body and have a current Practising Certificate.

Proven record of publications and ability to mobilize funds would be added advantages.

The curriculum vitae (CV) should contain a detailed list of publications; clearly specifying titles of publications, journal names, volumes, page number details, dates published, name(s) of publishers and name(s) of co-authors if any. Publications should be categorized into: books, monographs, refereed and non-refereed journals, chapters in books, etc.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees.