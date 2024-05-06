Lecturer/Senior Lecturer/Associate Professor/Professor: Newsgathering, Newswriting And News Editing And Production
Job Description
FACULTY OF SOCIAL SCIENCES AND HUMANITIES
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
The Communication Science Department is the newest addition to the Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities. It houses the undergraduate Hons Bachelor of Communication Science degree. The Department runs Short Courses in Media and Communication, Media and Digital Marketing, Radio Short Story Writing, Graphics and Desktop Publishing as well as housing the British Council B2B Registration Centre Status for IELTS. Furthermore, the Department also runs a flagship of the University and Faculty: Abiyangu FM Radio Station. If you are successful in the interviews, you can be sure to be joining a growing and dynamic team that could make use of your energy, technical skills as well as innovative ideas.
Duties and Responsibilities
Teach at least three (3) of the following courses at undergraduate level to both conventional and block release students:
- Newsgathering, Newswriting and News Editing, News Editing and Production, Feature and Magazine Writing. The successful candidate should also be available to teach Short Courses in Media and Communication.
- The Department reserves the right to allocate courses for teaching.
- Provide academic leadership to the Department/Section, initiate, guide and contribute towards basic and applied research in the Department.
- Supervise student dissertations at appropriate levels of their competence in their fields of specialisation and
- Demonstrate willingness to conduct collaborative research and be involved in University service and community engagement.
NB: Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates.
Qualifications and Experience
- Applicants must have at least a Master of Arts in Media and Communication/Media and Society Studies.
- A Bachelor’s degree in Media or English and Linguistics.
- Applicants must have experience in key facets of radio broadcasting and digital media, newspaper editorial work and hands-on capabilities in the use of industry–standard software such as Quark-Xpress, Affinity, Adobe InDesign and similar applications.
- Applicants must have a minimum of two (2) years University or College Teaching experience.
- Proven record of publications and ability to mobilise funds would be added advantages.
- The curriculum vitae (CV) should contain a detailed list of publications; clearly specifying titles of publications, journal names, volumes, page number details, dates published, name(s) of publishers, name(s) of co-authors if any and
- Publications should be categorised into books, monographs, refereed and non- refereed journals, chapters in books, etc.
Other
How to Apply
Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees.
Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to. The closing date for the receipt of applications is Monday, 06 May 2024.
For more information phone: (66210) 7531-2, 7622, 7623, 0772 154 882-9.
