Lecturer/Senior Lecturer/Associate Professor/Professor: Private Law

Job Description

SCHOOL OF LAW

Africa University is a private, pan- African, United Methodist-related institution located in Mutare, Zimbabwe. The University is also a member of the Association of African Universities and is inviting suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the following strategic positions:

Reporting to the Dean, the incumbents will serve in the capacity of Law Lecturers (in the Departments of Procedural Law and Private Law respectively) and will contribute to the smooth organization and implementation of the activities of the School of Law.

Duties and Responsibilities

The candidate should be able to carry out research, supervise students’ dissertations and should be able to teach private law courses, which include, but not limited to the following:

Fundamentals of Private Law.

Law of Contract.

Commercial Law.

ICT Law.

Law of Property.

Please, note that the duties and responsibilities of a Lecturer/Senior Lecturer/Associate Professor and Professor are grouped into 5 main categories which are:

Teaching : The incumbent is expected to teach or deliver lectures in accordance to the Department and or College guidelines and standards.

: The incumbent is expected to teach or deliver lectures in accordance to the Department and or College guidelines and standards. University Service and Community Engagement: The incumbent should participate in all Department, College and University activities such as attending meetings, training workshops, conferences and seminars, among others.

The incumbent should participate in all Department, College and University activities such as attending meetings, training workshops, conferences and seminars, among others. Research: The incumbent is expected to engage in active research in his/her area of specialization which benefits the students, Global community and the University.

The incumbent is expected to engage in active research in his/her area of specialization which benefits the students, Global community and the University. Innovations: Innovations should lead to production of goods and services.

Innovations should lead to production of goods and services. Industrialisation: Through commercialisation of goods and services.

Qualifications and Experience

An undergraduate degree in Law.

A Master of Laws degree or equivalent in Private law.

A tertiary teaching qualification will be an added advantage and

A PhD in Law (Completed or under examination) from a reputable University with a focus on Private Law.

At least 5 years teaching experience at university undergraduate and graduate level in a school of law context.

Experience in teaching private law subjects and interaction with Clinical Legal Education or Access to Justice at university level is a must.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates must submit an application letter, certified copies of certificates, transcripts, national identification (ID & birth certificate) and a detailed curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications, date of availability, current salary, contact details, names and addresses of three referees addressed to:

Assistant Registrar, Human Resource & Administration,

Africa University

Fairview Road/Off Nyanga Road

P.O. Box 1320, Mutare,

Zimbabwe

The application pack should be sent as a single pdf file to the following e-mail address: careers@africau.edu. Applicants should clearly indicate the post being applied for on the application letter.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 02 June 2023