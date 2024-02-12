Lecturer/Senior Lecturer/Associate Professor/Professor: Psychology Of Education

Job Description

Applicatuons are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

The successful candidate shall be expected to teach Psychology of Education courses up to Post Graduate level.

Contribute to the achievement of the University mandate through teaching, research, community engagement, innovation and industrialization.

Supervise students’ projects and dissertations.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants must have a PhD in Educational Psychology or equivalent from a recognized institution.

The applicant should have taught in Tertiary Education Institutions for a minimum of two (2) years.

A proven track record of research publications in refereed journals would be an added advantage.

Applicants studying towards a PhD in Educational Psychology would also be considered for a temporary full time post.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees.

NB: Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to.