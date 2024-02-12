Lecturer/Senior Lecturer/Associate Professor/Professor: Psychology Of Education
Job Description
Applicatuons are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
- The successful candidate shall be expected to teach Psychology of Education courses up to Post Graduate level.
- Contribute to the achievement of the University mandate through teaching, research, community engagement, innovation and industrialization.
- Supervise students’ projects and dissertations.
Qualifications and Experience
- Applicants must have a PhD in Educational Psychology or equivalent from a recognized institution.
- The applicant should have taught in Tertiary Education Institutions for a minimum of two (2) years.
- A proven track record of research publications in refereed journals would be an added advantage.
- Applicants studying towards a PhD in Educational Psychology would also be considered for a temporary full time post.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees.
NB: Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to.
For more information phone (66210) 7531-2, 7622, 7623, 0772 154 882-9.
Deadline: 19 February 2024
Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)
Bindura University of Science Education is a Zimbabwean university offering courses within the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, Science Education, Commerce and Social Sciences.
Address: 741 Chimurenga road, Bindura