Lecturer/Senior Lecturer/Associate Professor/Professor: Department Of Horticulture x2 (Mutare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned post.
NB: Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.
Duties and Responsibilities
The candidate is expected to lead in research activities and supervise students’ research projects. The applicant is expected to teach any three (3) of the following modules:
- Olericulture and Mushroom Production.
- Fruits and Nut Production.
- Floriculture, Landscape and Herbal Horticulture.
- Plant Propagation.
- Nursery Management.
Qualifications and Experience
- BSc in Horticulture or Equivalent.
- MSc in Horticulture or related field.
- A PhD is a distinct advantage.
- Higher Education Teaching qualification is an added advantage.
- Experience of teaching and research at a tertiary level.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates must submit six (6) sets of hardcopy applications, certified copies of certificates, transcripts, national identification (ID & birth certificate) and a detailed curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications, date of availability, current salary, contact details, names and addresses of three referees addressed to:
Assistant Registrar – Human Resource
Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences
Bag 7001, Stair Guthrie Road
Mutare
Applicants should clearly indicate the post being applied for on the application letter, and only shortlisted candidates will be communicated to.
Deadline: 03 November 2023 @14:00 hours
Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences
Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences(MSUAS) was established by the Government of the Republic of Zimbabwe, through Act Chapter 25:31 of 2016 and is located on the outskirts of Mutare.