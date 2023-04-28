Lectureship: Community Medicine And Public Health

Job Description

Simon Mazorodze School Of Medical And Health And Sciences [ Academic ]

Duties and Responsibilities

Teaching and learning.

Research.

Community Engagement.

Innovation.

Industrialisation.

Qualifications and Experience

Master’s Degree in Public Health or Epidemiology and Statistics or equivalent.

A Bachelor’s degree in the Sciences, Possession of a Medical degree will be an added advantage.

Possession of teaching experience at tertiary or University level and a Postgraduate Diploma in Higher and tertiary Education will be an added advantage.

Successful applicants without a Postgraduate Diploma in Higher and Tertiary Education will be required to obtain the same within the first three (3) years of appointment.

How to Apply

Applicants are urged to fill in all the necessary fields on the application platform and attach the required documents.

To Apply Use Link: http://elearning.gzu.ac.zw/careers/vacancy?id=92

Sign-In Login or Create an Account click Register

Create a Profile with Personal Details, Academic Details and, or Work Experience

Apply for the preferred post under Home menu

NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted. Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates.

Deadline: 30 April 2023