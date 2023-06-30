Lectureship/ Senior Lectureship/ Associate Professorship: Department Of Architecture x2

Job Description

The National University of Science and Technology is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.

The University seeks to recruit applicants with requisite qualifications, skills and experience for the above mentioned posts in the Faculty of The Built Environment.

Duties and Responsibilities

Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants must have at least a post-graduate Bachelor of Architecture Degree or a Master’s Degree in Architecture or an equivalent qualification.

Registration with Architectural Professional Bodies will be an added advantage.

They should be competent to teach a wide range of modules covering the basic elements of Architecture such as Design Studio, Construction Technology, History and Theory of Architecture, Structural Design, Environmental Services, Sustainable Design, Computer Aided Architectural Design and Building Information Modelling (BIM); and Practice and Management. Evidence of scholarly and professional contribution which includes a portfolio of major design works may be required.

Other

How to Apply

All applications will be treated in strictest confidence. Applications, which should include a Curriculum Vitae (giving full personal particulars of applicant, including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, employment and experience, present salary, telephone numbers and the names, addresses (including e-mail) and telephone numbers of three contactable referees) and copies of certificates must be addressed to: