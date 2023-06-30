Lectureship/ Senior Lectureship/ Associate Professorship: Department Of Construction Economics And Management x3

Job Description

The University seeks to recruit applicants with requisite qualifications, skills and experience for the above mentioned posts in the Faculty of The Built Environment.

Duties and Responsibilities

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants must have a degree in Civil and Water Engineering or related qualification.

In addition, the candidate should possess at least a Masters Degree or Mphil in Construction Project Management or Construction Management with postgraduate experience in Practice, research or higher education.

A PhD in Construction Management, Civil Engineering and/ or registration with a professional body will be an added advantage.

Candidates should be capable of teaching across a range of traditional and contemporary subjects.

Research Methods, Site Surveying I and II, Engineering Surveying, Structural Design and Design Management.

Other

