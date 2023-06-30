Lectureship/ Senior Lectureship/ Associate Professorship: Department Of Construction Economics And Management x3
Job Description
The University seeks to recruit applicants with requisite qualifications, skills and experience for the above mentioned posts in the Faculty of The Built Environment.
Duties and Responsibilities
Qualifications and Experience
- Applicants must have a degree in Civil and Water Engineering or related qualification.
- In addition, the candidate should possess at least a Masters Degree or Mphil in Construction Project Management or Construction Management with postgraduate experience in Practice, research or higher education.
- A PhD in Construction Management, Civil Engineering and/ or registration with a professional body will be an added advantage.
- Candidates should be capable of teaching across a range of traditional and contemporary subjects.
- Research Methods, Site Surveying I and II, Engineering Surveying, Structural Design and Design Management.
Other
How to Apply
All applications will be treated in strictest confidence. Applications, which should include a Curriculum Vitae (giving full personal particulars of applicant, including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, employment and experience, present salary, telephone numbers and the names, addresses (including e-mail) and telephone numbers of three contactable referees) and copies of certificates must be addressed to:
The Senior Assistant Registrar
Human Resources Department
National University of Science and Technology
P O Box AC 939
Ascot
Bulawayo, ZIMBABWE
And e-mailed to: recruitment@nust.ac.zw in a single pdf file clearly indicating the position being applied for in the subject line.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 12 July 2023
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
National University of Science and Technology (NUST)
The National University of Science and Technology is the second largest public research university in Zimbabwe, located in Bulawayo. It was established in 1991. On 8 April 1991.