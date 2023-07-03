Lectureship/ Senior Lectureship/ Associate Professorship: Department Of Electronic Engineering
Job Description
The University seeks to recruit applicants with requisite qualifications, skills and experience for the above mentioned post in the Faculty of Engineering.
Duties and Responsibilities
Qualifications and Experience
- Applicants must be holders of reputable Electrical/ Electronic Engineering programme in a recognised university.
- A Doctoral degree from a recognised university would be an added advantage.
- The focus areas are on advanced research in the area of Telecommunications, Electronic Systems, Software Engineering and Control Systems.
- The duties of the incumbent will include lecturing, research and student supervision at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels.
- Community Engagement, Innovation and Publishing of research findings in refereed journals; and active engagement in promoting the growth of the University will be expected.
Conditions of service:
- An attractive package which includes Medical Aid, Leave and Pension Benefits is offered; details of which will be disclosed to shortlisted candidates.
Other
How to Apply
All applications will be treated in strictest confidence. Applications, which should include a Curriculum Vitae (giving full personal particulars of applicant, including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, employment and experience, present salary, telephone numbers and the names, addresses (including e-mail) and telephone numbers of three contactable referees) and copies of certificates must be addressed to:
The Senior Assistant Registrar
Human Resources Department
National University of Science and Technology
P O Box AC 939
Ascot
Bulawayo, ZIMBABWE
And e-mailed to: recruitment@nust.ac.zw in a single pdf file clearly indicating the position being applied for in the subject line.
NB: The National University of Science and Technology is an equal opportunity employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 07 July 2023
