Lectureship/ Senior Lectureship/ Associate Professorship: Department Of Geospatial Science
Job Description
The University seeks to recruit applicants with requisite qualifications, skills and experience for the following post in the Faculty of Environmental Science.
RE-ADVERT
Duties and Responsibilities
- Job Related.
Qualifications and Experience
- Applicants must hold a minimum qualification of MSc in GIS and Remote Sensing or Geomatics and Surveying, Land Surveying or Urban Planning.
- Successful applicants should be able to teach Fundamentals of RADAR system, Radar image processing, interpretation, analysis and applications.
- DEM and DTM applications in Land Surveying, Land Information Systems, Land Evaluation and Land Use Planning.
- Cartography, Earth Coordinate Systems and Global Positioning System.
- Knowledge and INTEREST of emerging technologies such as the use of drones is a huge advantage.
- A PhD Degree in Geographical Information Systems and Remote Sensing is an added advantage.
CONDITIONS OF SERVICE: An attractive package which includes Medical Aid, Leave and Pension Benefits is offered; details of which will be disclosed to shortlisted candidates.
Other
How to Apply
All applications will be treated in strictest confidence. Applications, which should include a Curriculum Vitae (giving full personal particulars of applicant, including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, employment and experience, present salary, telephone numbers and the names, addresses (including e-mail) and telephone numbers of three contactable referees) and copies of certificates must be addressed to:
The Senior Assistant Registrar
Human Resources Department
National University of Science and Technology
P O Box AC 939Ascot
Bulawayo, ZIMBABWE
And e-mailed to: recruitment@nust.ac.zw in a single pdf file clearly indicating the position being applied for in the subject line.
The National University of Science and Technology is an equal opportunity employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.
NB: Applicants who responded to the previous advertisement need not re-apply. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 24 October 2023
National University of Science and Technology (NUST)
The National University of Science and Technology is the second largest public research university in Zimbabwe, located in Bulawayo. It was established in 1991. On 8 April 1991.