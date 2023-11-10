Pindula|Search Pindula
Account
National University of Science and Technology (NUST)

Lectureship/ Senior Lectureship/ Associate Professorship: Department Of Insurance And Actuarial Science

National University of Science and Technology (NUST)
Nov. 14, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

The University seeks to recruit applicants with requisite skills and experience for the above mentioned post in the Faculty of Commerce.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • The ideal candidate must demonstrate commitment to collaborative teaching, research, innovative curriculum design and development and be a team player with good communication skills.
  • The successful candidate is expected to teach courses across the Risk Management and/or Insurance spectrum.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Applicants should hold an Honours degree either in Risk Management and/or Insurance or Actuarial Science.
  • A Master’s degree in Risk Management and/or Insurance or Actuarial Science from a recognized University is a must.
  • University teaching experience will be an added advantage.
  • Applicants applying for Associate Professorship/Professorship should have a good track record of research publications in the field of Risk Management and/or Insurance. 

CONDITIONS OF SERVICE: An attractive package which includes Medical Aid, Leave and Pension Benefits is offered; details will be disclosed to shortlisted candidates.

Other

How to Apply

All applications will be treated in strictest confidence. Applications, which should include a Curriculum Vitae (giving full personal particulars of applicant, including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, employment and experience, present salary, telephone numbers and the names, addresses (including e-mail) and telephone numbers of three contactable referees) and copies of certificates must be addressed to:

The Senior Assistant Registrar

Human Resources Department

National University of Science and Technology

P O Box AC 939

Ascot

Bulawayo, ZIMBABWE

And e-mailed to: recruitment@nust.ac.zw in a single pdf file clearly indicating the position being applied for in the subject line.

The National University of Science and Technology is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 14 November 2023

Generate a Whatsapp Message

National University of Science and Technology (NUST)

Website
+263292282842
info@nust.ac.zw

The National University of Science and Technology is the second largest public research university in Zimbabwe, located in Bulawayo. It was established in 1991. On 8 April 1991.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

National University of Science and Technology (NUST)
National University of Science and Technology (NUST)

Lectureship/ Senior Lectureship/ Associate Professorship: Department Of Psychiatry, Social And Behavioural Sciences x2

Deadline:
National University of Science and Technology (NUST)
National University of Science and Technology (NUST)

Lectureship/ Senior Lectureship/ Associate Professorship: Department Of Surgery And Anaesthetics

Deadline:
National University of Science and Technology (NUST)
National University of Science and Technology (NUST)

Lectureship/ Senior Lectureship/ Associate Professorship: Geographical Information Systems (GIS)/ Urban And Disaster Risk Management

Deadline:
Midlands State University (MSU)
Midlands State University (MSU)

Lecturer/Senior Lecturer/Associate Professor/Professor: Fluid Dynamics Engineer (Zvishavane)

Deadline:
Midlands State University (MSU)
Midlands State University (MSU)

Lecturer/Senior Lecturer/Associate Professor/Professor: Fabrication and Welding Engineering (Zvishavane)

Deadline:
Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University (ZEGU)
Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University (ZEGU)

Lecturer/Senior Lecturer/Associate Professor/Professor: For Bcom Honours Supply Chain Management – Department Of Economics, Marketing And Entrepreneurship

Deadline:
Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University (ZEGU)
Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University (ZEGU)

Lecturer/Senior Lecturer/Associate Professor/Professor: For BA English And Communication – Department Of Development, Programming And Management

Deadline:
Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University (ZEGU)
Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University (ZEGU)

Lecturer/Senior Lecturer/Associate Professor/Professor: Computer Science /Information Systems/Information Technology

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback