Lectureship/ Senior Lectureship/ Associate Professorship: Department Of Insurance And Actuarial Science

Job Description

The University seeks to recruit applicants with requisite skills and experience for the above mentioned post in the Faculty of Commerce.

Duties and Responsibilities

The ideal candidate must demonstrate commitment to collaborative teaching, research, innovative curriculum design and development and be a team player with good communication skills.

The successful candidate is expected to teach courses across the Risk Management and/or Insurance spectrum.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants should hold an Honours degree either in Risk Management and/or Insurance or Actuarial Science.

A Master’s degree in Risk Management and/or Insurance or Actuarial Science from a recognized University is a must.

University teaching experience will be an added advantage.

Applicants applying for Associate Professorship/Professorship should have a good track record of research publications in the field of Risk Management and/or Insurance.

CONDITIONS OF SERVICE: An attractive package which includes Medical Aid, Leave and Pension Benefits is offered; details will be disclosed to shortlisted candidates.

Other

How to Apply

All applications will be treated in strictest confidence. Applications, which should include a Curriculum Vitae (giving full personal particulars of applicant, including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, employment and experience, present salary, telephone numbers and the names, addresses (including e-mail) and telephone numbers of three contactable referees) and copies of certificates must be addressed to: