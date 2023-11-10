Pindula|Search Pindula
Account
National University of Science and Technology (NUST)

Lectureship/ Senior Lectureship/ Associate Professorship: Department Of Psychiatry, Social And Behavioural Sciences x2

National University of Science and Technology (NUST)
Nov. 14, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

The University seeks to recruit applicants with requisite qualifications, skills and experience for the above mentioned posts in the Faculty of Medicine.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Applicants must hold a minimum qualification of a relevant Master’s Degree and/or qualifications such as MA in Social and Behavioural Sciences, MEAPPS, MPH (Generalist) MSc in Counselling or equivalent.
  • A PhD qualification, as well as a proven teaching or research background would be added advantages.
  • In addition, the successful applicants must be self-motivated and willing to work with a small, but dynamic team.

CONDITIONS OF SERVICE: An attractive package which includes Medical Aid, Leave and Pension Benefits is offered; details of which will be disclosed to shortlisted candidates.

Other

How to Apply

All applications will be treated in strictest confidence. Applications, which should include a Curriculum Vitae (giving full personal particulars of applicant, including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, employment and experience, present salary, telephone numbers and the names, addresses (including e-mail) and telephone numbers of three contactable referees) and copies of certificates must be addressed to:

The Senior Assistant Registrar

Human Resources Department

National University of Science and Technology

P O Box AC 939Ascot

Bulawayo, ZIMBABWE

And e-mailed to: recruitment@nust.ac.zw in a single pdf file clearly indicating the position being applied for in the subject line.

The National University of Science and Technology is an equal opportunity employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 14 November, 2023

Generate a Whatsapp Message

National University of Science and Technology (NUST)

Website
+263292282842
info@nust.ac.zw

The National University of Science and Technology is the second largest public research university in Zimbabwe, located in Bulawayo. It was established in 1991. On 8 April 1991.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

National University of Science and Technology (NUST)
National University of Science and Technology (NUST)

Lectureship/ Senior Lectureship/ Associate Professorship: Department Of Surgery And Anaesthetics

Deadline:
National University of Science and Technology (NUST)
National University of Science and Technology (NUST)

Lectureship/ Senior Lectureship/ Associate Professorship: Department Of Insurance And Actuarial Science

Deadline:
National University of Science and Technology (NUST)
National University of Science and Technology (NUST)

Lectureship/ Senior Lectureship/ Associate Professorship: Geographical Information Systems (GIS)/ Urban And Disaster Risk Management

Deadline:
Midlands State University (MSU)
Midlands State University (MSU)

Lecturer/Senior Lecturer/Associate Professor/Professor: Fluid Dynamics Engineer (Zvishavane)

Deadline:
Midlands State University (MSU)
Midlands State University (MSU)

Lecturer/Senior Lecturer/Associate Professor/Professor: Fabrication and Welding Engineering (Zvishavane)

Deadline:
Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University (ZEGU)
Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University (ZEGU)

Lecturer/Senior Lecturer/Associate Professor/Professor: For Bcom Honours Supply Chain Management – Department Of Economics, Marketing And Entrepreneurship

Deadline:
Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University (ZEGU)
Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University (ZEGU)

Lecturer/Senior Lecturer/Associate Professor/Professor: For BA English And Communication – Department Of Development, Programming And Management

Deadline:
Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University (ZEGU)
Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University (ZEGU)

Lecturer/Senior Lecturer/Associate Professor/Professor: Computer Science /Information Systems/Information Technology

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback