Lectureship/ Senior Lectureship/ Associate Professorship: Department Of Psychiatry, Social And Behavioural Sciences x2
Job Description
The University seeks to recruit applicants with requisite qualifications, skills and experience for the above mentioned posts in the Faculty of Medicine.
Duties and Responsibilities
Qualifications and Experience
- Applicants must hold a minimum qualification of a relevant Master’s Degree and/or qualifications such as MA in Social and Behavioural Sciences, MEAPPS, MPH (Generalist) MSc in Counselling or equivalent.
- A PhD qualification, as well as a proven teaching or research background would be added advantages.
- In addition, the successful applicants must be self-motivated and willing to work with a small, but dynamic team.
CONDITIONS OF SERVICE: An attractive package which includes Medical Aid, Leave and Pension Benefits is offered; details of which will be disclosed to shortlisted candidates.
Other
How to Apply
All applications will be treated in strictest confidence. Applications, which should include a Curriculum Vitae (giving full personal particulars of applicant, including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, employment and experience, present salary, telephone numbers and the names, addresses (including e-mail) and telephone numbers of three contactable referees) and copies of certificates must be addressed to:
The Senior Assistant Registrar
Human Resources Department
National University of Science and Technology
P O Box AC 939Ascot
Bulawayo, ZIMBABWE
And e-mailed to: recruitment@nust.ac.zw in a single pdf file clearly indicating the position being applied for in the subject line.
The National University of Science and Technology is an equal opportunity employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
National University of Science and Technology (NUST)
The National University of Science and Technology is the second largest public research university in Zimbabwe, located in Bulawayo. It was established in 1991. On 8 April 1991.