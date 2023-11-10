Lectureship/ Senior Lectureship/ Associate Professorship: Department Of Surgery And Anaesthetics
Job Description
The University seeks to recruit applicants with requisite qualifications, skills and experience for the following posts in the Faculty of Medicine:
- POST A: GENERAL SURGERY x1
- POST B: ORTHOPAEDICS TRAUMA x2
- POST C: PAEDIATRIC SURGERY x1
- POST D: OPHTHALMOLOGY x1
- POST E: OTORHINOLARYNGOLOGY x1
- POST F: UROLOGY x1
Duties and Responsibilities
- Job Related.
Qualifications and Experience
- Applicants must hold a minimum qualification of a relevant MBBS, Fellowship or equivalent and a relevant Master’s Degree and/or specialist qualification such as M.Med or equivalent.
- The successful applicants must be registrable on the Specialist Register of the Medical and
- Dental Practitioners Council of Zimbabwe (MDPCZ).
- A PhD qualification and experience and interest in teaching and research will be added advantages.
CONDITIONS OF SERVICE: An attractive package which includes Medical Aid, Leave and Pension Benefits is offered; details of which will be disclosed to shortlisted candidates.
How to Apply
All applications will be treated in strictest confidence. Applications, which should include a Curriculum Vitae (giving full personal particulars of applicant, including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, employment and experience, present salary, telephone numbers and the names, addresses (including e-mail) and telephone numbers of three contactable referees) and copies of certificates must be addressed to:
The Senior Assistant Registrar
Human Resources Department
National University of Science and Technology
P O Box AC 939Ascot
Bulawayo, ZIMBABWE
And e-mailed to: recruitment@nust.ac.zw in a single pdf file clearly indicating the position being applied for in the subject line.
The National University of Science and Technology is an equal opportunity employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 14 November, 2023
National University of Science and Technology (NUST)
The National University of Science and Technology is the second largest public research university in Zimbabwe, located in Bulawayo. It was established in 1991. On 8 April 1991.