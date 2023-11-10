Lectureship/ Senior Lectureship/ Associate Professorship: Department Of Surgery And Anaesthetics

Job Description

The University seeks to recruit applicants with requisite qualifications, skills and experience for the following posts in the Faculty of Medicine:

POST A: GENERAL SURGERY x1

POST B: ORTHOPAEDICS TRAUMA x2

POST C: PAEDIATRIC SURGERY x1

POST D: OPHTHALMOLOGY x1

POST E: OTORHINOLARYNGOLOGY x1

POST F: UROLOGY x1

Duties and Responsibilities

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants must hold a minimum qualification of a relevant MBBS, Fellowship or equivalent and a relevant Master’s Degree and/or specialist qualification such as M.Med or equivalent.

The successful applicants must be registrable on the Specialist Register of the Medical and

Dental Practitioners Council of Zimbabwe (MDPCZ).

A PhD qualification and experience and interest in teaching and research will be added advantages.

CONDITIONS OF SERVICE: An attractive package which includes Medical Aid, Leave and Pension Benefits is offered; details of which will be disclosed to shortlisted candidates.

How to Apply

All applications will be treated in strictest confidence. Applications, which should include a Curriculum Vitae (giving full personal particulars of applicant, including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, employment and experience, present salary, telephone numbers and the names, addresses (including e-mail) and telephone numbers of three contactable referees) and copies of certificates must be addressed to: