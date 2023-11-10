Lectureship/ Senior Lectureship/ Associate Professorship: Geographical Information Systems (GIS)/ Urban And Disaster Risk Management

Job Description

The University seeks to recruit applicants with requisite skills and experience for the above mentioned post in the Faculty of Commerce. [Institute of Development Studies]

Duties and Responsibilities

The successful candidate will be expected to teach the following courses to postgraduate students:

GIS for Disaster Risk Management /GIS for Development Studies and

Urban and Disaster Risk Management.

In addition, the successful candidate will be expected to supervise postgraduate dissertations and provide academic leadership and guide the Institute in promoting innovation, entrepreneurship, business development, organisational effectiveness and community engagement. Applicants with extensive research experience, independently or as a team in any humanitarian project will have an added advantage.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants must possess at least a Master’s Degree in Geography or Geographical Information systems (GIS) and Earth Observation from a recognised university.

They should also hold a good honours degree in Geography or Geographical Information Systems and Earth Observation.

A PhD in the above mentioned areas will be an added advantage.

CONDITIONS OF SERVICE: An attractive package which includes Medical Aid, Leave and Pension Benefits is offered; details will be disclosed to shortlisted candidates.