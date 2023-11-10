Lectureship/ Senior Lectureship/ Associate Professorship: Geographical Information Systems (GIS)/ Urban And Disaster Risk Management
Job Description
The University seeks to recruit applicants with requisite skills and experience for the above mentioned post in the Faculty of Commerce. [Institute of Development Studies]
Duties and Responsibilities
The successful candidate will be expected to teach the following courses to postgraduate students:
- GIS for Disaster Risk Management /GIS for Development Studies and
- Urban and Disaster Risk Management.
- In addition, the successful candidate will be expected to supervise postgraduate dissertations and provide academic leadership and guide the Institute in promoting innovation, entrepreneurship, business development, organisational effectiveness and community engagement. Applicants with extensive research experience, independently or as a team in any humanitarian project will have an added advantage.
Qualifications and Experience
- Applicants must possess at least a Master’s Degree in Geography or Geographical Information systems (GIS) and Earth Observation from a recognised university.
- They should also hold a good honours degree in Geography or Geographical Information Systems and Earth Observation.
- A PhD in the above mentioned areas will be an added advantage.
CONDITIONS OF SERVICE: An attractive package which includes Medical Aid, Leave and Pension Benefits is offered; details will be disclosed to shortlisted candidates.
Other
How to Apply
All applications will be treated in strictest confidence. Applications, which should include a Curriculum Vitae (giving full personal particulars of applicant, including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, employment and experience, present salary, telephone numbers and the names, addresses (including e-mail) and telephone numbers of three contactable referees) and copies of certificates must be addressed to:
The Senior Assistant Registrar
Human Resources Department
National University of Science and Technology
P O Box AC 939
Ascot
Bulawayo, ZIMBABWE
And e-mailed to: recruitment@nust.ac.zw in a single pdf file clearly indicating the position being applied for in the subject line.
The National University of Science and Technology is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
National University of Science and Technology (NUST)
The National University of Science and Technology is the second largest public research university in Zimbabwe, located in Bulawayo. It was established in 1991. On 8 April 1991.