National University of Science and Technology (NUST)

Lectureship/ Senior Lectureship/ Associate Professorship: Programming And Software Development x2

National University of Science and Technology (NUST)
Jul. 07, 2023
Job Description

DEPARTMENT OF COMPUTER SCIENCE

The University seeks to recruit applicants with requisite qualifications, skills and experience for the above mentioned post in the Faculty of Applied Science.

Duties and Responsibilities

Qualifications and Experience

  • Applicants must be holders of a Bachelor of Science Honours Degree in Computer Science or Software Engineering or Computer Engineering and a Master of Science Degree in at least one of the following: Computer Science, Big Data Science, Data Analytics, Software Engineering and/or Computer Engineering. Holders of a PhD Degree in any of the above disciplines will be given first preference.
  • The successful candidate will be expected to teach the following: Programming, Advanced Database and Data Mining, Software Methodology, Research Methods at postgraduate level as well as teach similar courses at undergraduate level.

Conditions Of Service:

  • An attractive package which includes Medical Aid, Leave and Pension Benefits is offered; details of which will be disclosed to shortlisted candidates.

How to Apply

All applications will be treated in strictest confidence. Applications, which should include a Curriculum Vitae (giving full personal particulars of applicant, including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, employment and experience, present salary, telephone numbers and the names, addresses (including e-mail) and telephone numbers of three contactable referees) and copies of certificates must be addressed to:

The Senior Assistant Registrar

Human Resources Department

National University of Science and Technology

P O Box AC 939

Ascot

Bulawayo, ZIMBABWE

And e-mailed to: recruitment@nust.ac.zw in a single pdf file clearly indicating the position being applied for in the subject line.

NB: The National University of Science and Technology is an equal opportunity employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 07 July 2023

National University of Science and Technology (NUST)

Website
+263292282842
info@nust.ac.zw

The National University of Science and Technology is the second largest public research university in Zimbabwe, located in Bulawayo. It was established in 1991. On 8 April 1991.

